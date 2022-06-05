Will Swim Star Katie Ledecky Get The 400 Free World Record Back?

Well, it’s not hers anymore, and I don’t think so. I don’t see that happening this year, though I’d love to be proven wrong.

10-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky lost her 400m free world record to Aussie swim star Ariarne Titmus. At the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships Titmus dropped a 3:56.40, shaving 0.06 seconds off Ledecky’s 2016 Olympic swim of 3:56.46.

We all hoped these titans would go head-to-head in Budapest, but, as SwimSwam reported back in April, Titmus pulled out of World Champs to focus on Commonwealth Games. There was still hope of a face-off at Duel in Pool, scheduled for August 19-21, but Titmus is unsure. Titmus told Reuters:

“Still deciding on Duel in the Pool… I know people are looking to see if I’ll be racing Katie, it’s always a very highly anticipated battle. But the battle with her comes with external pressure… Last year was huge for me, mentally too, a lot of pressure around my races. I didn’t really want to have to deal with that pressure again”

I don’t see a Ledecky 400m free world record this summer, but I’m not betting against her in 2023 or 2024. I remain bullish on Ledecky’s 400m free. I think the Titmus challenge could push Ledecky back into 3:56 range.

Interestingly, on the last SwimSwam Breakdown, editor-in-chief Braden Keith said he could see several swimmers in the 3:57-3:58 range by 2024. And international SwimSwam reporter, Loretta Race, said she sees Titmus shaving more time off her world record. What do you think?

PREDICTIONS:

My Ledecky predictions this year have been weak. My U.S. International Team Trials 800m free prediction was way off. However, 400m free prediction was spot-on. See my Katie Ledecky 2022 World Championships predictions:

400 free – 3.58.91 – for the gold

800 free – 8:07.88 – for the gold

1500 free – 15:28.61 – for the gold

But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

