SwimSwam Breakdown: Teri McKeever, Bowe/Armstrong to Cal, and Titmus Aging Well

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the Teri McKeever abuse allegations, Matt Bowe and Hunter Armstrong moving west to Cal, and Ariarne Titmus being one of the oldest in history to break a distance world record. See full list of topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:47 Teri McKeever put on administrative leave after multiple former athletes came forward alleging verbal and emotional abuse
- 16:24 Matt Bowe is the new assistant for the Cal men and his star protege, Hunter Armstrong, will move with him to Berkeley. Do you think Hunter will remain a professional?
- 21:51 Ariarne Titmus became one of the oldest women in history to break a distance freestyle world record. Can she continue to break barriers in the event?
- 25:42 Mark Schubert is the latest revered US coach to take a job overseas – are we OK with US coaches going international?
SINK or SWIM
- 34:39 Will Ryan Lochte make a good teammate (or traitor) in his latest reality TV endeavor?
- 38:18 Currently in recovery from an ankle injury, do you think Siobhan Haughey will medal in Budapest?
- 42:49 Which 200 of stroke do you think has the most variance from SCY to LCM?
- 45:26 Dakota Luther nearly went a best time in the 200 fly while training in her mother’s masters group – is Masters a viable option for elite-level swimmers?
- 49:42 Australian prodigy Flynn Southam opted out of the World Champs in Budapest in favor of the Commonwealth Games and Jr Pan Pacs – was this the right call for Southam?
Haughey will medal in both the 100 and 200 free and Southam made the right call.