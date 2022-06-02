Louisville Legend Kelsi Dahlia Named New Associate Coach At Notre Dame

Just days after announcing her retirement from competitive swimming, Kelsi Dahlia has been named the new associate coach at the University of Notre Dame.

Dahlia joins the staff currently being built by former Louisville associate Chris Lindauer, who was announced as the new head coach of the Fighting Irish in April.

Dahlia, a multi-time NCAA champion during her swimming career at the University of Louisville, is familiar with both Lindauer and another new colleague, Kameron Chastain, who was named an associate at UND on Wednesday after seven seasons with the Cardinals as an assistant coach.

“As an Olympic gold medalist and current world record holder, Kelsi immediately brings an elite level of perspective to the Notre Dame Swimming & Diving program,” said Lindauer.

“However, she will be most impactful to our program because of the person she is. Kelsi brings compassion, love, and a humble heart to our program that will help teach and set an example for our student-athletes on how to pursue being an elite student-athlete in the classroom and in the pool.

“This is one of the most impactful hires in program history and I’m so excited to welcome Kelsi and Thomas to our Notre Dame family. Go Irish!”

Dahlia had an illustrious four-year career at the University of Louisville from 2012 until 2016, highlighted by winning back-to-back NCAA titles in the women’s 100 and 200 butterfly in her junior and senior seasons.

“I’m very thankful to Chris and the administration at Notre Dame for the opportunity and honor of coaching at this historic university,” said Dahlia.

“I’m so grateful for the lessons I’ve learned as a swimmer, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to take those experiences into this coaching role. I’m looking forward to supporting the student-athletes at the highest level, both academically and athletically. I am so excited to support the lofty goals the team sets and will fight together to accomplish!”

She was also a nine-time conference champion individually, and was the first woman to break the 50-second barrier in the 100-yard fly, clocking 49.89 in the prelims at the 2015 NCAAs. After re-lowering the U.S. Open, NCAA and American Records down to 49.81 in the final, Dahlia re-broke the record the following year in 49.43, a time which stood up as the fastest ever for nearly three years.

After concluding her collegiate career in March of 2016, Dahlia had an exceptional six years as a professional, including qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team in 2016 and winning a gold medal as a prelim member of the American women’s 400 medley relay.

The now-27-year-old went on to win four relay gold medals and an individual bronze in the 100 fly at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, and added one gold and two relay silvers at the 2019 edition in Gwangju.

Dahlia also accumulated a staggering 15 medals from the Short Course World Championships, all in either 2016 or 2018, 10 of them being gold. In Hangzhou in 2018, she won seven gold medals, including an individual world title in the 100 fly.

Dahlia is the current world record holder in the SCM women’s 100 butterfly, having clocked a time of 54.59 during the International Swimming League (ISL) Finale in December 2021.

She announced her retirement from competitive swimming on Saturday coming off a pair of third-place finishes at the U.S. International Team Trials in the women’s 50 and 100 fly.