Sarah Sjostrom Is The Queen of Sub-24 Swims In The Women’s 50 Free

A few days ago, we learned that Bruno Fratus is nearing the 100th sub-22 long course 50 free swim of his career. He is the swimmer with the most 21-point swims in history.

But what about women? Who are the swimmers who have the most swims under the magical 24-second barrier?

First of all, the 22-second barrier for men and the 24-second barrier for women are at different levels. It’s been more than 30 years since male swimmers first started registeingr 21-second swims, while the first sub-24 swim by a female swimmer happened less than 15 years ago. Fratus is nearing his 100th sub-22, and no woman has broken the 24-second barrier more than 17 times.

Instagram’s Swimming Stats page has published the list of all the female swimmers who have broken the 24-second barrier in history – there are 12 in total.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swimming Stats by SwimSwam (@swimmingstats)

In 2022, we have yet to see a sub-24. But Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom has been showing consistency and registered the three fastest times of the year during the Mare Nostrum Tour last week, all of them very close to venturing into 23-second territory (24.06, 24.08 and 24.11).

This is no surprise since Sjostrom has managed to register very fast times repeatedly over the years. Given that consistency, it’s easy to see why she’s the swimmer with the most sub-24 swims in history, 17 since 2014.

The 28-year-old Swede is the current world record holder (23.67) and won the event at the 2017 World Championships, but hasn’t cracked the 24-second barrier since 2019. Last year she underwent surgery after fracturing her elbow in February, and if it wasn’t for that, she probably would have adding to her total at the Tokyo Olympics – she won the silver medal in 24.07.

Sjostrom has already announced that the 50 free will be her main focus for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, so we can expect more sub-24 swims from her in the next two years.

Australian Cate Campbell is the closest to Sjostrom with nine sub-24 swims over her career. Amazingly, she cracked the 24-second barrier for the first time when she was 17, and for the last time in 2021 when she was 29.

Curiously, of all 42 sub-24 swims we’ve seen in the history of the women’s 50 free, only one was set during the Olympic Games: Emma McKeon‘s 2021 winning time of 23.81.

The table below shows all 17 of Sjostrom’s sub-24 swims in her career, listed in chronological order.