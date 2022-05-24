5 To Go: Brazilian Sprinter Bruno Fratus Nearing Career 100th Sub-22 LCM 50 FR

Brazilian superstar sprinter Bruno Fratus made history last summer, becoming the oldest swimmer in history to win their first career Olympic medal. At 32 years old, Fratus finished 3rd in the final of the men’s 50 free at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, swimming a 21.57 to win the Bronze medal.

Fratus also made history last summer when he swam a 21.67 in prelims of the 50 free in Tokyo, marking his 90th sub-22 LCM 50 free of his career. In terms of the number of times Fratus has been under 22 seconds in his career, he stands in a field of his own. After hitting the 90 mark last summer, Fratus is well on his way to swimming his 100th 21-point 50 free, a feat which it seems very plausible he will achieve this summer.

Since the Tokyo final, Fratus has swum 3 21-point 50 frees, all 3 of which came during this past weekend’s Mare Nostrum Tour stop in Monaco. The Monaco stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour featured 5 flights of the 50s: prelims, 1/8 finals, 1/4 finals, 1/2 finals, and the final, which was a head-to-head race between the top two finishers from the semifinal. After swimming a 22.15 and 22.30 in the first two rounds of the event, Fratus swam a 21.85 in quarterfinals, then a 21.76 in semifinals. In the final, Fratus would swim a 21.49, bettering the time which he swam to win Bronze in Tokyo last summer.

Fratus is on Brazil’s World Championships team in the 50 free, which should provide him (if all goes well) 3 more opportunities to crack 22 seconds. As his results last weekend show us, Fratus is still highly capable of swimming the necessary 21-points to advance through the rounds in elite international competition. With Worlds on the schedule, that means Fratus would just need 2 more opportunities to swim 21s to get to 100. Those could come anywhere, really. Another Mare Nostrum stop, a meet home in Brazil, etc.

Nonetheless, we’re going to be on “100 watch” providing updates until Fratus hits the historic mark.

The table below shows all 95 of Fratus’ 21-point 50 freestyles in his career, listed in chronological order starting with his first sub-22 at the 2009 Brazilian Nationals, all the way up through his 21.49 in finals on Sunday at the Mare Nostrum. A huge thanks to SwimSwam/Swimming Stats’ Daniel Takata and coach Alex Pussieldi for helping to compile and verify this data.