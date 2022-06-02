Georgetown Adds Yale’s Connor Beaulieu To Staff As Assistant Coach

Georgetown University head swimming & diving coach Jack Leavitt announced the addition of Connor Beaulieu as the team’s new assistant coach on Wednesday.

Beaulieu joins the Hoyas after a four-year stint as an assistant coach at Yale, and is familiar with Leavitt after they spent the 2015-16 season working alongside one another at the California Institute of Technology.

“Connor’s ability to connect with his student-athletes and his commitment to their development in and out of the water has led him to some great success,” said Leavitt. “We are really excited to add him to our staff; his values and vision fit perfectly with our program and we can’t wait to get started.”

During his first season at Yale in 2019, Beaulieu helped lead the men’s team to an Ivy League title in the 200 freestyle relay, qualifying for the NCAA Championships. This past season, he helped guide the Yale women’s team to a second-place finish second at the Ivy League Championships.

Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, Beaulieu served as a volunteer assistant coach with the University of Texas women’s team, aiding them to consecutive Big 12 Championship tiles and a pair of top-10 NCAA finishes.

Beaulieu has also spent time at Connecticut College, and served as an assistant coach with Caltech in 2015-16 when Leavitt was the team’s head coach.

In 2016-17, Beaulieu helped the Connecticut College women’s team to its first top-10 NCAA finish in school history.

The Windsor, Connecticut native is a 2014 graduate of Amherst College where he majored in law, jurisprudence and social thought.

The Georgetown men’s team is coming off winning their first BIG EAST title in program history, while the women’s team finished in fourth place at the conference championships.

Last season the Georgetown staff only had one assistant coach, Megan Zarriello, while former Olympic medalist Katie Meili continued to serve in the volunteer assistant role.