John Adye Takes Over As Head Coach Of Derventio Excel

Last month, we reported that longtime Derventio eXcel head coach Jamie Main was set to take over the reins as the new National Coach for Olympic swimming at the Bath National Centre. Main was the primary coach of Olympian Jacob Whittle, the freestyle ace who raced in Tokyo at just 17 years of age.

Now we know who will take the helm at Derventio, with the club revealing that John Adye is the Derbyshire-based organization’s new leader.

“We are delighted to announce that our new Head Coach will be John Adye, read Derventio’s announcement.

“John will take up his role with us from the start of the 2022-23 season. We are greatly looking forward to him joining our team at Derventio Excel, and are sure he will continue the excellent work of Jamie Main, who is leaving us to take up a role at Bath National Centre.”

Adye joins Derventio after having spent the past year at Repton. Prior to that post, Adye served seven years as Hillingdon SC’s head coach, where he was appointed to the 2024 Swim England Coach program.

The Pathway Coach Program was comprised of six workshops, immersive fieldwork and one-to-one guidance from a mentor on the Swim England Coach Developer team. The program was specifically aimed at coaches who are predominantly working with age-group and early youth level athletes within the Swim England Talent Pathways.