Mark Hesse Named Fitter & Faster Director of Education & Swimming Performance

We are thrilled to announce that Coach Mark Hesse is joining Fitter & Faster Swim Camps as Director of Education and Swimming Performance!

Hesse will refine existing camp curriculums and create new programming. He will also expand and lead our team of all-star clinicians as we continue to deliver and enhance the strongest swim camp learning experiences in the world.

Coach Hesse is widely known for proactively working with coaches and swimmers at each progressive level: from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian. He studies and teaches trends in stroke technique, training, nutrition, seasonal planning, use of video and race stats, goal setting, psychology and much more! He is a master of developing healthy, highly successful athletes and teams with an emphasis on coach mentorship, relationship building, team dynamics and communications.

From 2012 through 2020, as a Sports Performance Consultant for USA Swimming, Coach Hesse traveled more than 150 days annually to visit with swim clubs across America. He provided technical and sport science education to coaches, club boards, team owners and athletes with the objective of enhancing athlete performance and developing future USA National Team Members. He was instrumental in organizing USA Swimming’s Zone Select Camps; National Select Camps; and National Diversity Camps. Based in Colorado Springs throughout his tenure with USA Swimming, Hesse led talks and provided education to teams visiting the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Coach Hesse is an ASCA Level 5 Certified Coach, with over 40 years experience as a coach at the club, high school and collegiate levels in Florida, Virginia, Texas, Indiana, California and Colorado. He is a member of the Indiana High School Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame. Hesse is a former member of the Board of Directors of the American Swimming Coaches Association and has held multiple volunteer Local Swimming Committee leadership roles as well as serving on several USA Swimming National Committees and Task Forces.

We are thrilled that Mark will be joining our team! Please join us in congratulating him! Mark can be reached at [email protected]

For more info please contact: [email protected].

