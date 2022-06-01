Kameron Chastain Named Associate Coach At Notre Dame, Reuniting With Lindauer

Notre Dame head swimming coach Chris Lindauer is bringing on a familiar face to his staff.

Lindauer, who was named the new head coach at UND in late April, has hired Kameron Chastain to be the team’s new associate coach, having spent the last seven seasons alongside him at the University of Louisville.

Chastain spent seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Cardinals, and also swam under Lindauer during his time as a student-athlete.

“Kameron is the perfect fit for this position,” said Lindauer. “Having previously worked with him, Kameron exemplifies the character it will take to build Notre Dame Swimming & Diving into one of the top NCAA programs in the country.

“His vision, drive, leadership, and emphasis on the student-athlete experience, allows him to get the most out of his student-athletes success in and out of the pool. Kameron has worked with numerous ACC and NCAA champions and has one of the most innovative minds in college coaching. I’m beyond excited to welcome Kameron, Lindsey, and KJ to our Notre Dame family. Go Irish!”

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐞, @CardsCoachKam! Chastain joins the Irish after spending the last seven years as an assistant coach at Louisville with Lindauer!

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role at the University of Notre Dame,” said Chastain. “I am thankful to Chris for providing me with mentorship over the years as both a student-athlete as well as a colleague, and now with an opportunity as a part of his staff in South Bend. This is an exciting transition for my family and I, and we’re excited to get to work!”

Chastain marks Lindauer’s first hire, with head diving coach Mark Bradshaw currently the only other coach on the roster, meaning there are still some assistant coaching additions to be made this offseason.

The head coaching position at UND opened up in October 2021 after the resignation of Mike Litzinger. Former Northwestern head coach Bob Groseth then took over the position on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

This past season under Groseth, the Notre Dame men and women both placed 33rd at the NCAA Championships, scoring five and six points, respectively.

During his seven-year run at Louisville, Chastain helped lead the Cardinals to an ACC men’s championship title in 2021, and also oversaw Nicolas Albiero winning the 200 butterfly at the Men’s NCAA Championships that year.

In each of Chastain’s seven seasons at Louisville, at least one of the men’s or women’s teams finished in the top three at ACCs and both teams finished in the top three in six of those seven seasons.

Chastain notably worked with NCAA champions Kelsi Dahlia and Mallory Comerford during his time with the Cardinals, both earning multiple national and ACC titles individually.

As an athlete, Chastain served as a captain for Louisville during his four-year career (2010-14) and was a member of two conference championship teams while racing at NCAAs in all four seasons.

He was an all-Big East and All-American Conference performer. In all, he won nine conference championships and was a part of the school record ninth-place finish at the 2012 NCAAs. After his 2014 graduation with a degree in exercise science, Chastain served as a volunteer assistant with the UofL team while coaching age group swimmers at Cardinal Aquatics.

He and his wife, Lindsey, have one son, Karsyn.