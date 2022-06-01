Olympic Gold Medalist Townley Haas Gets Married To Megan Meseck

Recently retired two-time U.S. Olympian Townley Haas married his longtime fiancee Megan Meseck on Tuesday, and shared photos of his wedding at the Caynonwood Ridge in Dripping Springs, Texas, via Instagram.

Haas announced his engagement with Meseck in December 2020. The couple had been dating since November 2015.

Without a doubt the best day of my life!! Huge thank you to everyone who made it possible!

I love you, Mrs. Haas❤️

In addition, Haas also posted a photo of him and his his groomsmen. Many of them are his former teammates from the University of Texas, including Jack Conger, an 2016 Olympic gold medalist and the current American record holder in the men’s 200-yard butterfly; John Shebat, the 2019 NCAA champion in the 200 back; Big 12 record holder Tate Jackson, Ryan Harty, Max Holter, Jeff Kirk, and Jack Collins.

This February, Haas announced his retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 25. This came after he competed at the 2020 Olympic Games, in which he finished 12th in the 200 free (1:46.07). He also was a part of Team USA’s 4×200 free relay that placed fourth, anchoring with a 1:44.87 split.

Haas had a formidable international career, which included winning gold in the 4×200 free relay at the 2016 Olympics and recording a 1:44.14 flying start split, the fastest of the field. He also finished fifth in the individual 200 free that year in 1:45.58. A year later, he took silver in the 200 free at the 2017 FINA World Championships. Haas has won four World Championship golds and two Pan Pacific golds swimming on relays. His best relay performance came in 2018 when he anchored Team USA’s 4×200 free relay at 2018 Pan Pacs in 1:43.78, which is the third-fastest split in history.

At Texas, Haas had a very successful collegiate career that consisted of three NCAA team championships and three individual titles each in both the 200 and 500 free. He is one of the only men to have gone sub-1:30 in the 200 free, holding a best time of 1:29.50 from 2018 which was once an American record until Dean Farris broke it in 2019.