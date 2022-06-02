Ledecky/Titmus Duel In the Pool Showdown May Not Happen

Multi-Olympic medalist Ariarne Titmus of Australia already made major waves for 2022 on her home soil, breaking the iconic American Katie Ledecky‘s World Record in the women’s 400m freestyle. The seemingly-unbreakable record went down at the Australian Swimming Championships earlier this month, with Titmus clocking a monster time of 3:56.40.

As we reported, even with that momentum behind her, 21-year-old Titmus has opted out of the FINA World Championships, instead steering her focus to the Commonwealth Games set for July. There in Birmingham, Titmus can take on a multitude of events, including the 200m free, 400m free, 800m free and relays.

With Titmus not headed to Budapest that means the sought-after freestyle skirmishes between her and Ledecky won’t be happening there.

Now, however, also to the dismay of fans of the Titmus/Ledecky rivalry, another competition on the international calendar may see Titmus forego an appearance.

Reuters is reporting that Titmus is possibly going to bypass the much-anticipated Duel in the Pool, a head-to-head battle between the Australians and Americans. After a 15-year absence, the celebrated Duel in the Pool is slated for August 19-21 in Sydney.

That potentially means no side-by-side showdown between Titmus and Ledecky in the 400m free, as well as other mid-distance freestyle events.

Titmus said this week, “Still deciding on Duel in the Pool.

“I know people are looking to see if I’ll be racing Katie, it’s always a very highly anticipated battle. But the battle with her comes with external pressure.

“Last year was huge for me, mentally too, a lot of pressure around my races. I didn’t really want to have to deal with that pressure again (at Budapest), said Titmus. (Reuters)

Even before the Duel in the Pool, however, Titmus acknowledges she won’t skate by easily in Birmingham. The Dean Boxall-trained star points to 15-year-old phenom Summer McIntosh of Canada as quickly becoming a threat.

“I remember when I was Summer’s age, I wasn’t swimming 4:01, 4:02,” said Titmus. “And she doesn’t have the strength yet that we have and when she does she is going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

McIntosh currently ranks #3 in the world in the women’s 400m free, having produced a monster swim of 4:01.59 last month, a mark which would have placed 4th at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Although not on Titmus’ event lineup, McIntosh also owns the #1 time in the world in the 400m IM, having nailed a new World Junior Record time of 4:29.12.

Titmus recognizes this talent and forewarns about the 2024 Olympic Games, “There is this unbelievable depth … In Paris the race won’t just be between Katie and I.”