Cal Athletic Director Says Teri McKeever Investigation Could Take Six Months

The investigation launched by the University of California Berkeley into head women’s swimming coach Teri McKeever won’t be over anytime soon.

In a video call on Tuesday night, Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton told team parents that the investigation could take up to six months, according to the Orange County Register, which also noted that the call “often became heated.”

On May 24, a number of current and former Cal swimmers alleged that McKeever had been verbally and emotionally abusing members of the team over an extended period of time, which led the 29-year head coach to be placed on administrative leave the following day.

Cal then hired an independent law firm to investigate McKeever.

Knowlton reportedly acknowledged that some of McKeever’s alleged bullying took place on his watch, having been hired as AD in April 2018, but parents expressed frustration and anger over the school’s overall handling of the situation.

The OC Register says that both in the meeting and in interviews Wednesday, parents were upset about Knowlton and Cal’s failed response to the allegations, the lack of a plan for current team members moving forward, and the university’s commitment to investigating other coaches or officials who ignored reports or enabled McKeever’s misconduct.

There was also a general reaction of surprise “and in some cases outrage” that Knowlton concluded the video call, which included approximately 30 parents, by yelling, “Go Bears!”

“The general take away from the meeting is the lack of urgency on something that should have been taken care of a long time ago,” the parent of a current Cal swimmer said.

One parent said the response from Cal “seems inconsistent with truly taking the steps that lead to getting to the truth, resolving this issue and moving on as quickly as possible.

“The pace and speed doesn’t bring a lot of confidence to the parent group that (Cal) is willing to do a true investigation and get to the truth.”

Another parent noted that the call “seemed thrown together with no agenda. I really felt like it was put out there to gauge us.”

In addition to the external investigation from LA-based law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson, McKeever is also being formally investigated by Cal’s Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination after she allegedly used a racial epithet and profanities in disparaging rap music, according to six swimmers and three parents familiar with the conversation.

The investigation into the incident will initially focus on potential racial discrimination but could be expanded to also consider possible discrimination based on sexual orientation and national origin, according to confidential university documents obtained by the Southern California News Group (SCNG).

McKeever has also been reported to be under investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, according to The OC Register, though she doesn’t appear in the database as of June 2. SwimSwam has reached out to SafeSport for further clarification on the matter.

Joel Lin
3 seconds ago

This is a case study in exactly how you don’t execute a crisis management response. Simply an astonishingly obtuse communications blunder by the University here. The message that matters is this is a 2 factor model: exit process & exit economics. McKeever has rights to a fair process & fair economics when the process ends with her exit as the coach: this will happen, the only 2 factors are a fair process followed by fair exit economics. Otherwise McKeever sues & wins multiples above fair exit economics.

If current + past Cal swimmers, parents, donors & other stakeholders were left with an impression that an exit process is not in motion, we could not blame them one bit for being… Read more »

Xman
1 minute ago

Question why are the parents so heavily involved in this? These students are adults.

Noah
3 minutes ago

OC register becoming my favorite media source with every article that comes out

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Noah
jdsmitty1
13 minutes ago

They’re trying to wait until people forget, then they’ll give Teri a slap on the wrist. Cal could absolutely get the investigation done quickly if they cared about the lives of Teri’s victims and their families, but of course they don’t care about them.

Xman
33 minutes ago

This is case of accountability is one of many in college sports
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/06/01/us/college-athlete-suicides-ncaa-action/index.html

Hookem91
45 minutes ago

Knowlton has gotta go. Absolutely horrendous behavior.

Coach Macgyver
47 minutes ago

Was it recorded?

BadShoulder
48 minutes ago

“There was also a general reaction of surprise ‘and in some cases outrage’ that Knowlton concluded the video call, which included approximately 30 parents, by yelling, ‘Go Bears!’”

Jesus Christ! As if it wasn’t bad enough that this guy knowingly enabled an abusive PoS, he’s also completely tone-deaf and without empathy. He needs to be fired yesterday.

ACC
Reply to  BadShoulder
46 minutes ago

Gives you an idea of how objective an in-house investigation will be.

Coach Macgyver
Reply to  ACC
43 minutes ago

Cal hired an independent law firm to investigate. Not the same as an in-house investigation.

Steve Nolan
Reply to  BadShoulder
10 minutes ago

That “Go Bears!” is one of those things that would be too on-the-nose on a sitcom. Dude has such muscle memory for ending calls with that that he couldn’t turn it off even when he’s supposed to be serious. (Like, read the room, man! Jeez.)

monsterbasher
Reply to  BadShoulder
6 minutes ago

Bruh who put Larry David as the AD of Cal?

Last edited 6 minutes ago by monsterbasher
About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

