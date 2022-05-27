Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal Hires Law Firm To Investigate Head Swim Coach Teri McKeever

The University of California, Berkeley has hired a law firm to investigate head women’s swim coach Teri McKeever, according to a report from The OC Register.

The law firm of Munger, Tolles & Olson will conduct a formal investigation into the allegations that surfaced earlier this week, where a number of current and former swimmers stepped forward and alleged McKeever of bullying and verbal abuse that spanned decades.

The firm is launching the investigation in response to a Southern California News Group investigation that revealed that at least six Cal women’s swimmers had contemplated suicide since 2018 due to McKeever’s abuse.

In the initial report from The OC Register, swimmers who swam at Berkeley prior to 2018 also spoke out with similar claims.

McKeever was placed on administrative leave by the university on Wednesday, a move that UC Berkeley made after she was permitted to attend morning practice the day after the allegations surfaced. That led to a majority of the swimmers walking out on the workout.

While the initial report said that 19 current or former swimmers, six parents and one former member of the men’s team at Cal spoke out, the latest from The OC Register notes that the number has increased by five current and former swimmers, two additional parents, along with two former employees of the Cal athletic department.

The OC Register also says that McKeever is under investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, and that USA Swimming was made aware of the allegations against McKeever in 2015. Despite that, she was named to the staff for the 2019 World Championships.

The OC Register says at least three swimmers have been contacted by SafeSport, though she’s currently not listed in the database.

McKeever, 60, has been the head coach of the Cal women’s swimming team for the past 29 seasons.

Dan
1 minute ago

Is anyone going to look into  Jim Knowlton and Jennifer Simon-O'Neill ?

0
0
Reply
Marsh
23 minutes ago

Yesssss drag that b*tch!!

3
-20
Reply
Swimmin in the South
28 minutes ago

"and that USA Swimming was made aware of the allegations against McKeever in 2015. Despite that, she was named to the staff for the 2019 World Championships."

Whoopsiedoodle, USA-S.

Whoopsiedoodle, USA-S.

18
-2
Reply
greenandwhitegod
Reply to  Swimmin in the South
22 minutes ago

Anyone really surprised by this????

7
0
Reply
Scotty P
Reply to  greenandwhitegod
1 minute ago

This is not surprising. Tim Hinchey met with a friend of mine once met with Tim Hinchey over a certain issue. They mentioned he seemed to listen and talk the talk but didn't really do anything. It's probably how the org handles certain things the way it does.

Last edited 8 seconds ago by Scotty P
0
0
Reply
Former Big10
Reply to  Swimmin in the South
5 minutes ago

Noticed the dates, too, like what the heck!? Does California LSC have any influence over her deck status?
A lot of people let Teri off the hook, for a lot of year’s. Not just Teri should be put on the pyre.

3
0
Reply
Coach Tom
29 minutes ago

Why is the university in charge of handling an investigation into themselves? Why isn't the state of California stepping in on this given Cal's status as a public university and the obvious conflict of interest?

16
-1
Reply
greenandwhitegod
Reply to  Coach Tom
21 minutes ago

Yeah this has "we investigated and found no wrongdoing" written all over it.

4
-1
Reply
Riccardo
Reply to  greenandwhitegod
8 minutes ago

I would think it's much more so they can have a legal basis to fire with cause.

4
0
Reply
Kachow
31 minutes ago

Teri better call Saul.

25
0
Reply
Sid Frisco
36 minutes ago

Who are the former employees?

5
0
Reply
Scoobysnak
37 minutes ago

Why do I feel like this is going to end being the classic NFL "we have investigated ourselves and found we have done nothing wrong"

19
-1
Reply

