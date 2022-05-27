Cal Hires Law Firm To Investigate Head Swim Coach Teri McKeever

The University of California, Berkeley has hired a law firm to investigate head women’s swim coach Teri McKeever, according to a report from The OC Register.

The law firm of Munger, Tolles & Olson will conduct a formal investigation into the allegations that surfaced earlier this week, where a number of current and former swimmers stepped forward and alleged McKeever of bullying and verbal abuse that spanned decades.

The firm is launching the investigation in response to a Southern California News Group investigation that revealed that at least six Cal women’s swimmers had contemplated suicide since 2018 due to McKeever’s abuse.

In the initial report from The OC Register, swimmers who swam at Berkeley prior to 2018 also spoke out with similar claims.

McKeever was placed on administrative leave by the university on Wednesday, a move that UC Berkeley made after she was permitted to attend morning practice the day after the allegations surfaced. That led to a majority of the swimmers walking out on the workout.

While the initial report said that 19 current or former swimmers, six parents and one former member of the men’s team at Cal spoke out, the latest from The OC Register notes that the number has increased by five current and former swimmers, two additional parents, along with two former employees of the Cal athletic department.

The OC Register also says that McKeever is under investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, and that USA Swimming was made aware of the allegations against McKeever in 2015. Despite that, she was named to the staff for the 2019 World Championships.

The OC Register says at least three swimmers have been contacted by SafeSport, though she’s currently not listed in the database.

McKeever, 60, has been the head coach of the Cal women’s swimming team for the past 29 seasons.