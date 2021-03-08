Cal Head Coach Teri McKeever Gives Perspective on Pac-12 Team Title, NCAA Prep

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Cal women’s head coach and Olympic coach Teri McKeever. Teri gives some context to the Cal women’s Pac-12 team title, it’s first since 2015, and explains what her team has had to go through with COVID protocols this past season. She also gives her perspective on how NCAAs will look different, especially with timed finals of all relays. McKeever is a proponent of prelims/finals relays, noting that it makes the NCAAs more about overcoming a challenge than putting oneself in a position to go fast.

