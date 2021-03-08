Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal Head Coach Teri McKeever Gives Perspective on Pac-12 Team Title, NCAA Prep

Comments: 1

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Cal women’s head coach and Olympic coach Teri McKeever. Teri gives some context to the Cal women’s Pac-12 team title, it’s first since 2015, and explains what her team has had to go through with COVID protocols this past season. She also gives her perspective on how NCAAs will look different, especially with timed finals of all relays. McKeever is a proponent of prelims/finals relays, noting that it makes the NCAAs more about overcoming a challenge than putting oneself in a position to go fast.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
toastedcoconut
1 hour ago

I’ve been looking forward to this one. Go Bears!!

1
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!