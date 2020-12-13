Will Modglin Hits 1:46.5 200 IM, 14 Y.O. Lily Christianson 22.73 50 FR at OLY

2020 OLY WINTER INVITE

December 10-13th, 2020

Elkhart, IN

SCY (LCM Time Trials on Thursday Night)

Results on MeetMobile “2020 OLY Winter Invite”

Thursday Night LCM Time Trials on MeetMobile, “2020 OLY Winter Invite TIME TRIALS LONG COURSE”

The most thrilling race of the night came in the men’s 200 IM where Zionsville Swim Club’s Will Modglin (16) and Franklin Regional Swim Team’s Cade Oliver (17) battled it out. The pair swam virtually stroke-for-stroke the entire way through the race. Modglin took the race out with a 22.92 on fly, with Oliver right behind in 23.05. Oliver then split 26.26 on backstroke, while Modglin was 26.34, leaving Modglin ahead by just a hair at the 100 mark – 49.26 to 49.31 for Oliver. Oliver then inched ahead, splitting 31.20 on breaststroke, compared to 31.37 for Modglin, which left Oliver ahead 1:20.51 to 1:20.63 over Modglin heading into the final 50. Modglin brought it home in 25.91, with Oliver splitting 26.13, resulting in a final time of 1:46.54 for Modglin, and 1:46.64 for Oliver. Both swimmers posted lifetime bests, with Modglin dropping nearly 5 seconds from his previous best of 1:51.37, and Oliver dropping over a second from his best of 1:47.84. Modglin’s swim also ranks him 21st all-time for 15-16 boys.

The pair went at it again in the next men’s event, the 100 back. This time, Modglin won by a bigger margin, 47.31 to Oliver’s 47.75. Again, both boys swam new lifetime bests, as Modglin entered the meet with a best of 47.91, and Oliver with a best of 49.13. Modglin took the race out quickly, splitting 23.00 on the first 50, and Oliver was right behind in 23.33.

Irish Aquatics 14-year-old Lily Christianson posted a massive best time in the 50 free, touching in 22.73. The swim marked a .52 second drop from her previous lifetime best, which she had swum exactly one year to the day ago (23.25). With the swim, Christianson not only established a new best, she broke 23 seconds for the first time in her career. Christianson is now in a 3-way tie for 12th all-time in the girls 13-14 50 free rankings. She also went on to swim another huge lifetime best in the 200 IM, where she finished 3rd with a 2:02.25. That marks a 3.60 second from her previous best of 2:05.85.

Machine Aquatics 17-year-old Paige Hall also had a big personal best in the 200 IM, winning the race with a 1:59.04. Hall, an Ohio State recruit, entered the meet with a personal best of 2:01.85, then clocked a 1:59.30 in prelims, and lowered it to 1:59.04 in finals. She got off to a great start, splitting 26.10 on fly, and 28.84 on back, for a 54.94 on the first 100.

FRST’s Mac Ratzlaff, who a commenter informed us is coincidentally the cousin of Cade Oliver, had an enormous day in the men’s 500 free. Ratzlaff, 17, entered the meet with a personal best of 4:38.96. The South Carolina recruit then posted a nearly 3-second lifetime best in prelims, clocking a 4:36.21. He was not done with best times there, however, as he came back in finals and blew the doors off his prelims swim, finishing in 4:28.62. He started off with a 50.90 on the first 100, then split 55.12, 55.30, and 54.79 on the next 3 100s. Ratzlaff then kicked it up a gear, coming home in 52.51.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS: