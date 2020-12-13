Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Global Pop Star Cody Simpson Qualifies for Australian Olympic Swimming Trials

by Ben Dornan 11

December 13th, 2020 Australia, International, News

World-renowned Australian singer and newly-returned swimmer Cody Simpson has announced his achievement of a lifelong goal: qualifying for the Australian Olympic Trials. According to an Instagram story from Simpson’s coach Brett Hawke, he swam a 54.9 100 butterfly n an Olympic-distance 50 meter pool to get under the qualifying standard of 56.87.

Hawke’s post goes on to explain that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he and Simpson have been restricted to training at local Californian country clubs and mostly in short course yards. The cut for Simpson is a significant milestone in his return to the sport and he will now have the chance to contest the event at the 2021 Australian Swimming Trials next June.

The swim for Simpson comes just over a year after his return to the pool. Last October, he made his return to racing at the 2019 Trojan Invite. Simpson shared the news via an Instagram post, along with a message detailing his journey over the past decade as a musician, poet, and environmental activist. He then writes:

“Now almost exactly 10 years later, here I am once more. For years I had been fuelled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to my first love, the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be my year to have a crack at training again. After only 5 months back in the water training with my incredible coach @hawkebr, I was able to take out a win and secure a spot at next year’s Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly.”

A son of two swimmers, Simpson excelled in the sport from a young age. Beginning to compete at age 10, by 2012 he had won gold medals in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM at the Queensland Swimming Championships.

As a musician, Simpson rose to stardom in 2010 with his debut single ‘iYiYi’ and released his first studio album 2 years later with ‘Paradise’ in 2012. Since then he has released another 2 albums; Surfer’s Paradise in 2013 and Free in 2015, along with several EPs, most recently B-Sides: We Had and B-Sides: Part the Seas in 2019.

Simpson also released two new songs this month including a new single Higher Forever, along with a Holiday track titled Christmas Dreaming.

11 Comments
Hswimmer
1 hour ago

He’s a stud. Cody for Tokyo

Xman
1 hour ago

Those are cyclists legs.

It would be funny if a college team picks him up for a semester (just one…).

Hswimmer
Reply to  Xman
1 hour ago

Queens would be it

swimfin5
1 hour ago

Classic Brett Hawke. Whenever there is someone famous or fast he wants to be that persons best friend. Usually he wouldn’t even talk to someone who goes a 54 in the 100 fly.

Swim Fan
Reply to  swimfin5
1 hour ago

Perhaps but this is great PR for our sport, which here in the US always plays second fiddle. So kudos to Coach Hawke for making it happen.

swimfin5
Reply to  Swim Fan
17 minutes ago

Good point!

