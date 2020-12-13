Harvard’s Felicia Pasadyn Clocks 4:45 500 FR Personal Best at Lake Erie Champs

2020 Lake Erie Winter Championship

December 11-13, 2020

Geneva, OH

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on MeetMobile, search “2020 Lake Erie Winter Championship”

Saturday of the 2020 Lake Erie Winter Championship featured the 200 IM, 50 free, and 500 free. Princeton recruit Tyler Hong, a currently unattached 17-year-old, posted another event win on Day 2. Hong clocked a 1:47.93 in the men’s 200 IM, winning the race by 5 seconds. The swim comes in just a little off Hong’s personal best, which sits at 1:47.26 from February of this year.

Marcus Hong, Tyler’s older brother who swims collegiately for Kenyon, posted a personal best in the men’s 50 free. Hong raced to a 20.44, undercutting his previous best of 20.66, which he swam just 2 weeks ago.

Lake Erie Silver Dolphins 17-year-old David Bocci won the men’s 500 free with a new personal best of 4:34.48. The swim knocked nearly 2 seconds off Bocci’s previous best of 4:36.36. He swam a very consistent race, splitting 52.25 on the first 100, then 56.00, 55.92, 55.48, and 54.83 respectively on the last 4 100s.

Harvard swimmer Felicia Pasadyn notched another 2 event wins on Saturday. She kicked off the meet with a 2:00.73 to win the women’s 200 IM handily. The swim came in well off her personal best of 1:55.88. She was back in action in the women’s 500 free later on, where she finished 1st by 7.5 seconds. Pasadyn posted a 4:45.79, marking a huge drop from her previous best of 4:51.00, which she swam at a Harvard dual meet in January of this year. Notably, Lake Erie Silver Dolphins’ Jessica Eden (17) had a massive swim in the 500. She entered the meet with a personal best of 5:00.24, then clocked a 4:53.32.

Cleveland Swim Institute 17-year-old Mairin O’Brien won the women’s 50 free with a 23.30, getting her hand on the wall .22 seconds ahead of Mackenzie Dewitt, who came in 2nd. O’Brien was off her lifetime best of 23.02, which she established in February of this year.