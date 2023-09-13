Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Why Ohio State Starts Their College Season with 5 Swims and 4 Lifts per Week

The Ohio State women are entering the season as the 4x defending Big Ten champions. But speaking with head coach Bill Dorenkott, there is a lot more to focus on than just conference this season. With the ultimate goal of performing at international long course meets, there will be buckeyes competing at the Pan American Games in October as well as the World Championships in February (2024), not to mention the US Olympic Trials in June.

Dorenkott breaks down his team’s mentality heading into the college season, not wanting to overdue training in September to keep their athletes engaged and excited through February, March, and the long course season. For this reason, Dorenkott has his team swim 5 times and lift 4 times during the month of September, easing their bodies and minds back into training.

0
