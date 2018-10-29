What to Expect at the FHSAA 2A District Championships

FHSAA 2A District Championships

The Florida high school 2A state series begins next week, October 29- November 3. 2A is the third largest school of the 4 high school sizes, based off student populations. While only a small battle to some powerhouse schools, these district meets are only the beginning of the long road ahead.

One noticeable trend that makes this year’s district series a game changer is a huge loss of now-graduated seniors. The loss of these seniors affect teams in a number of ways. Either they are losing individual champions or vital relay spots that shut out close races.

This changing of the guard could be a game changer, with many of last year’s district champions’ titles at risk. Here is one battle that is greatly affected by this loss on both opposing sides:

Lincoln Park Boys V. Rockledge Boys (District 5)

Last year at the District 5 meet, the Lincoln Park boys took the meet with 367.5 points and Rockledge took second with 310 points. Both schools had very close freestyle relays, including the 400 free relay where Lincoln Park held off Rockledge by 0.24 seconds.

However, 4 boys on those relays (2 from Lincoln Park, 2 from Rockledge), who were big scorers for their schools, have graduated. Returning this year are equally strong underclassmen who are keeping the battle alive.

2017 Individual Points (Top 8 Score 20-17-16-15-14-13-12-11) Name 1st Event 2nd Event Points Edmondson (Lincoln Park) 2nd (50 FR) 3rd (100 FR) 33 Garcia-Mazzarri (Lincoln Park) 4th (200 FR) 2nd (500 FR) 32 Hanson (Rockledge) 4th (100 FL) 7th (100 BK) 27 Barnes (Rockledge) 2nd (200 IM) 2nd (100 BR) 34

Lincoln Park: 65 Rockledge: 61

With the come of the new year, who will join these underclassmen and help them fight for their teams?

Here are some more notable schools taking a big hit from graduating seniors:

Land O’Lakes Boys and Lakewood Boys (District 8) 5-point gap between champion Land O’Lakes (494 pts) and Lakewood (489 pts)

Holy Names Girls and Jesuit Boys (District 9) Both last year’s champions



Other Defending 2A District Champions: