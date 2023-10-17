What Is The 2024 International Age Group Championships?

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
Today on the SwimSwam Podcast, 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte, Olympic coach Mark Schubert, and ISCA CEO Doug Fonder unpack the International Age Group Championships.
The International Age Group Championships has partnered with Panam Aquatics, the governing body for multiple swimming-based disciplines across of the Americas.
Event Details:
- Where: McAuley Aquatic Center at Georgia Tech. Atlanta, Georgia
- When: December 2024
- Qualification: A single AAAA time will qualify a swimmer to enter the meet; bonus events will grant up to a maximum of 10 events over the course of the meet.
- Race will be competed in 25 meters
- Registration: Included with registration, each swimmer receives a swag bag with memorabilia and credentials to commemorate this truly special event.
SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
- Click here to listen and subscribe on iHeartRadio
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Amazon
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Pandora
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
We have the same thing in Canada already. We have AGI in December as a short course meet and the long course one is being held currently. It is held at the Etobicoke Olympium pool.
They’ve been emailing me for months… anyone else?