Watch The Mind-Boggling Turnover Of Benedetta Pilato En Route To 29.85 WJR

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Day 2 of the 2020 Sette Colli Trophy saw 15-year-old Benedetta Pilato power her way to a new lifetime best and World Junior Record in the women’s 50m breast.

Stopping the clock in a speedy 29.85, Pilato’s outing sliced .01 off of the previous WJR held by now-retired Lithuanian Olympic gold medalist Ruta Meilutyte.

Watch the incredible turnover rate at which Pilato throws down below as she becomes the world’s 8th fastest performer ever in this event, again at just 15 years of age.

Video courtesy of YouTuber Swim Swimming.

As originally reported:

While competing on day 2 of the 2020 Sette Colli Trophy, 15-year-old Benedetta Pilato crushed a new World Junior Record mark of 29.85 in the women’s 50m breaststroke.

The time surpasses the long-standing WJR held by Olympic gold medalist Ruta Meilutyte at 29.86, logged at the 2013 FINA World Junior Championships.

Entering this meet, Pilato’s personal best and Italian national record stood at the 29.98 she produced in prelims at last year’s World Championships in Gwangju. The then-14-year-old went on to take the silver in 30.00 to become the youngest Italian female in history to win a medal in an international competition.

Pilato’s outing here of 29.85 is nearing the overall European Record of 29.48 still held by the now-retired Meilutyte from 2013.

The Italian teen has now become the 8th fastest performer all-time in this women’s 50m breast event.

Pilato was impressive earlier in the meet, posting a near-personal best time of 1:07.38 to place 4th in the 100m breast.