WATCH: Sun Yang Win His First Asian Games Gold in 200 Free

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

Select finals races from day 1 of swimming at the 2018 Asian Games are leaking out onto YouTube, including the men’s 200 free, where China’s Sun Yang won his first Asian Games gold in the event; the men’s 200 fly, where Japan’s Daiya Seto repeated as champion; and a piece of the women’s 1500 free, where Chinese swimmers Wang Jianjiahe and Li Bingji battled, before Wang eventually took the title.

Men’s 200 Free – FINAL

Men’s 200 Fly – FINAL

Women’s 1500 Free – FASTEST HEAT

 

Swammer from Wakanda

Sun Yang is doing dolphin kicks now!!?

1 hour ago
Observer

Did you hear the pole hoisting the flags fell during the medal ceremony?

47 minutes ago
Wow

Li with a 27.8 on the last 50 of her 1500

31 minutes ago

