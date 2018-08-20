WATCH: Sun Yang Win His First Asian Games Gold in 200 Free

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES
- August 19th-24th, 2018
- Jakarta, Indonesia
Select finals races from day 1 of swimming at the 2018 Asian Games are leaking out onto YouTube, including the men’s 200 free, where China’s Sun Yang won his first Asian Games gold in the event; the men’s 200 fly, where Japan’s Daiya Seto repeated as champion; and a piece of the women’s 1500 free, where Chinese swimmers Wang Jianjiahe and Li Bingji battled, before Wang eventually took the title.
Men’s 200 Free – FINAL
Men’s 200 Fly – FINAL
Women’s 1500 Free – FASTEST HEAT
Sun Yang is doing dolphin kicks now!!?
Did you hear the pole hoisting the flags fell during the medal ceremony?
Li with a 27.8 on the last 50 of her 1500