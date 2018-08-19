2018 Asian Games: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Schedule & Results

The 2018 Asian Games kicked off this morning in Jakarta, and swimmers are now gearing up for the first finals session of the Games. Tonight. we’ll see them compete for medals in the men’s 200 free, 100 back, and 200 fly, as well as the women’s 1500 free, 200 back, 100 breast, and 400 free relay.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE:

China’s Wang Jianjiahe led teammate Li Bingjie by a few seconds to set the pace, but it ended up being a very close finish. Bingjie made a big push on the last 100, closing the gap by nearly 2.5 seconds, but she came up just short as Jianjiahe touched in 15:53.68. That topped Bingjie (15:53.80) by a tenth. They were well ahead of the rest of the field as Japan’s Waka Kobori (16:18.31) was about 25 seconds back to take bronze.

Jiajiahe’s time was about half a second shy of her season best from Chinese Nationals. She’s the 3rd fastest swimmer in the world this year. Bingjie cut almost 5 seconds from her Chinese Nationals performance to move from 6th to 4th in the world rankings.

MEN’S 200 FREE:

Japan’s Naito Ehara (1:47.66) set the pace up front as he flipped in 51.58, but Sun Yang took off on the 3rd 50 to lead the pack. Sun was dominant on the back half to win by over a second in 1:45.43, earning his first ever Asian Games gold in this event after taking silver in 2010 and 2014. That was Sun’s first sub-1:46 of the year and lands him 3rd in the world rankings.

Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto (1:46.50) and China’s Ji Xinjie (1:46.68) were neck-and-neck into the finish in the battle for silver, with Matsumoto slightly outpacing Xinjie on the back half to clip him at the touch. Jordan’s Khader Baqlah, an SEC champion for the Florida Gators, was a tenth shy of the podium in 1:46.77.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

GOLD: Liu Yaxin, China, 2:07.65 SILVER: Natsumi Sakai, Japan, 2:08.13 BRONZE: Peng Xuwei, China, 2:09.14

The defending Asian Games champion Akase Sayaka, still only 23-years old, was left off the podium, shut out by the Chinese pair and her countrymate Natsumi Sakai, in the women’s 20 backstroke final.

19-year old Liu Yaxin won the race in 2:07.65, using a strong back-half to run from 4th to 1st on the 3rd 50 meters. Her splits were 1:03.41/1:04.24, as compared to Natsumi Sakai, who led at the halfway mark but faded to silver (1:02.45/1:05.68).

15-year old Peng Xuwei placed 3rd in 2:09.14 for China, followed by Sayaka in 4th in 2:10.35.

South Korea’s Dasol Im was 5th in 2:13.66. That’s an add of more-than-a-second from the prelims time that had her ranked 3rd after Sunday morning.

MEN’S 100 BACK:

GOLD: Xu Jiayu, China, 52.34 SILVER: Ryosuke Irie, Japan, 52.53 BRONZE: Juho Lee, South Korea, 54.52

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 200 FLY:

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY: