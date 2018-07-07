Siobhan Haughey Changes Training to Deal with Foot Injury (Video)

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

Siobhan Haughey – Club Wolverine, 53.86 Margo Geer – Indiana post-grad, 54.20 Allison Schmitt – Arizona State post-grad, 54.34

Siobhan Haughey raced past Margo Geer at the finish, clocking a 53.86 to win, just off of her LTB. Geer settled for 2nd in 54.20, ahead of Allison Schmitt‘s 54.34. Schmitt already raced the 400 free tonight, where she placed third.

Mallory Comerford took fourth in 54.63, while Gabby Deloof broke 55 for the first time ever for 5th, touching at 54.98.

Catie Deloof won the B final in 55.33, beating her sister Ali Deloof (56.23). That’s a season best for C. Deloof, and it’s within a tenth of her 55.27 LTB from the 2017 US Open. The Michigan women are looking great so far this meet.