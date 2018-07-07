Michael Andrew Showing Impressive Form At Columbus Pro Swim Series

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

Thursday, July 5 – Sunday, July 8, 2018

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Thursday: Timed Finals 5 PM (US Eastern Time)

Friday-Sunday: Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6:30 PM (US Eastern Time)

Through three sessions of the 2018 TYR Columbus Pro Swim Series (excluding the distance session, in which he didn’t race) 19-year-old Michael Andrew has recorded three lifetime best times. He had been red hot all year in the 50 free, dipping below 22 seconds on seven different occasions, but really surprised everyone on Friday in the 100 fly.

Andrew had tied his lifetime best from 2015 (done when he was just 16) in March at the Atlanta stop in a time of 52.57, and dropped that by a tenth of a second during the preliminaries here in Columbus. After opening up so fast (23.98), it wasn’t anticipated that he could go much faster than his 52.47 in the final, especially with the next fastest qualifier nearly a full second behind (53.40) in the heats.

However, he really put everyone on notice with his performance, out like a bullet in 23.68 before coming home over three tenths better than the morning, shattering his PB all the way down to 51.86. That is an elite in-season time, as only Jack Conger (51.00) has been faster among Americans this year, and that was for a meet in which he had some rest for.

Andrew had taken a big step forward in his 50 free this year, beginning at the World Junior Championships last August, but other than the stroke 50s, hadn’t really seen that progression in his other events since 2016 (though he did go a 200 IM PB last year in-season). This is a good indication that some more big drops could be in store in a few weeks in Irvine, and possibly on Sunday in Columbus.

He did keep it rolling on Saturday morning, dropping .04 off his lifetime best in the 50 free to get down to 21.69, ranking him 6th in the world for the season. Based on his consistency, it’s difficult to imagine him not making the Pan Pac team in the 50, but now we can add the 100 fly to another potential event he could qualify in. With the U.S. likely taking three swimmers in most Olympic events (if not four, depending on the number of qualifiers), the spots behind Caeleb Dressel and Conger are largely up for grabs this year.

Tonight he’ll look to reach his goal of 21.5 in the 50, and on Sunday we’ll see him in both the 100 breast and 200 IM.