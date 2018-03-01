Conger on 51.00: “It was more mentally satisfying than anything” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 100 FLY:
- Pro Swim Series Record:
51.34- Li Zhuhao, Indianapolis 2017
- Pool Record:
51.86- Joseph Schooling, 2016
- GOLD: Jack Conger, 51.00
- SILVER: Marius Kusch, 52.22
- BRONZE: Tripp Cooper, 52.40
Texas postgrad Jack Conger blew away teammate Joseph Schooling’s Pool Record and took down the Pro Swim Series Record. Conger turned in 23.98, never letting up as he topped the field by over a second. Conger is now the 5th fastest American of all time in this event, moving one spot ahead of Tom Shields, who took 8th tonight in 54.58. Marius Kusch topped another Texas postgrad, Tripp Cooper, down the stretch for silver. Michael Andrew was just off the podium in 4th at 52.57, tying his lifetime best from 2015 juniors.
” I dont really argue with the Boss anymore ” . Loved it
Nice to see him smiling and happier.