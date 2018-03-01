Queens Men and Women Lead Scored DII Psych Sheets

The DII psych sheets were released yesterday (Women: individuals, relays Men: individuals, relays). The main purpose of this document is figuring out who qualified for the meet, but scoring it out should give a reasonable idea of where teams stand heading into the meet. The biggest missing variable is diving which isn’t on this psych sheet.

Queens leads both the men’s and women’s projections by large margins, but the race for the other top 5 places looks quite competitive. The Queens women have 529 points, second place Nova Southeastern have 387, and Drury have 366. For the men, Queens have 573 and second place Oklahoma Baptist have 282, Drury have 280, Florida Southern have 253, Delta State have 240, and Wingate 222.

Freshman Emma Sundstedt from Nova Southeastern leads individuals with 80 projected points (in DII you can swim 4 individual events). She is followed by her teammate Courtney Deveny with 69, Miranda Yarnell of WSCU with 66, and Laura Fornshell of Fresno Pacific with 63. The men are led by three Queens swimmers. Marius Kusch leads with 77 points, followed by Nicholas Arakelian with 76, Paul Pijulet with 74. The top swimmer from another team is Joan Casanovas of Drury with 60. The complete team and individual scores are in the tables below.

Women’s Team Scores

School Psych Sheet Points
1 Queens NC 529
2 Nova S’eastern 387
3 Drury 366
4 Oklahoma Baptist 239
5 Fresno Pacific 211
6 Lindenwood 193
7 TAMPA 171
8 Cal Baptist 128
9 Wingate 127
10 Saint Leo 125
11 UCSD 108
12 West Chester 102
13 Carson-Newman 99
14 West Florida 98
15 Florida Southern 97
16 NMU 83
17 Indy 81
18 Delta State 74
19 CSU East Bay 69
20 Simon Fraser 67
21 WSCU 66
22 Wayne State 44
23 Truman St. 36
24 Grand Valley 31
25 Sioux Falls 27
26 McKendree 20
27 LIU Post 18
28 Northern State 17
29 Colorado Mesa 14
30 St. Cloud St.-W 12
30 MSU Mankato 12
32 Bridgeport 9
32 SHIP 9
32 Lewis 9
35 Bloomsburg 8
36 Lynn 7
37 MSU-Moorhead 6
37 Hillsdale 6
39 Saginaw Valley 5
40 Bellarmine 3
41 UMSL 2
41 IUP 2
41 Fairmont 2
44 Mines 1

Women’s Individual Points

Name Team Year Psych Points
Sundstedt, Emma Nova S’eastern FR 80
Deveny, Courtney Nova S’eastern SR 69
Yarnell, Miranda WSCU JR 66
Fornshell, Laura Fresno Pacific SO 63
Nunn, Bailee Drury SO 60
Chwadeczko, Zuzanna Drury SR 60
Wright, Georgia West Chester SO 58
Bains, Francesca Queens NC FR 57
de Rijcke, Simone Lindenwood JR 55
Stevens, Mckenzie Queens NC SR 54
Dahlgren, Erica Drury SO 49
Marquez, Celina Oklahoma Baptist SO 45
Topcu, Buse Cal Baptist FR 43
Petrenko, Sofia Cal Baptist SR 43
Helm, Rachel NMU SO 42
Garriock, Natalia Saint Leo SR 40
Pitt, Madeline West Florida SR 36
Lorda, Josephina Queens NC JR 36
Divelbiss, Alexis Wingate SR 34
Tovstogan, Olga Fresno Pacific SO 32
Gibson, Jessie Simon Fraser SO 32
Van Jaarsveld, Marizel Oklahoma Baptist FR 31
Martelli, Lucia Delta State FR 31
DaCruz, Georgia Queens NC SO 29
Beaty, Claire CSU East Bay SR 29
Melhorn, Maggie Carson-Newman SR 29
Dobson, Kyrie Queens NC JR 28
Panzarino, Sydney Nova S’eastern SR 28
Dollmayer, Wanda Queens NC FR 28
Price, Tamlyn Oklahoma Baptist SR 28
Belova, Daria Fresno Pacific SR 27
Johansson, Vera Drury SR 27
Massaro, Rachel Queens NC FR 27
McClure, Morgan CSU East Bay SR 24
Galluzzo, Natalie Truman St. FR 24
Reamy, Sarah Queens NC SO 22
Caylor, Krystal Indy FR 22
Van Loock, Hana TAMPA FR 21
Fonville, Victoria Oklahoma Baptist SO 20
Rudenko, Yekaterina Drury SR 20
Marshall, Lara Queens NC SR 19
Prayson, Michelle Queens NC JR 19
Goebel, Melina Grand Valley SO 18
Stansberry, Margaret Carson-Newman SR 18
Halverson, Christina Cal Baptist SR 17
Moore, Katie Florida Southern JR 17
Fuller, Karis LIU Post JR 17
Johns, Jenna Nova S’eastern FR 17
Skoric, Edda Northern State SO 17
Westman, Malin Nova S’eastern SR 16
Basra, Bavindeep Fresno Pacific SR 15
Wright, Cassandra Sioux Falls FR 15
Retherford, Hannah Delta State SO 14
Afchain, Suzanne Oklahoma Baptist JR 14
Taylor, Rachel UCSD FR 13
Murray, Darian Indy SO 13
Dymarek, Ewa Lindenwood SR 13
Winnett, Lexie Lindenwood FR 12
Hamza, Haley UCSD SR 11
McCarthy, Julia West Chester FR 11
Longfellow, Emily Cal Baptist SO 11
Oster, Caroline Nova S’eastern JR 11
Phetbenjakul, Anshanika UCSD SR 11
Rey, Sydney McKendree SO 11
Sommerville, Grace West Florida SR 11
Bonsanti, Annagrazia Bridgeport SR 9
O’Neill, Emma West Chester SO 9
Olvet, Kristen Simon Fraser SO 9
O’Toole, Stephanie SHIP JR 9
Burns, Megan West Chester JR 9
Atkinson, Sarah Queens NC FR 9
Palczynski, Stephanie Lewis FR 9
Spajic, Gabriella NMU FR 8
Young, Nicole Bloomsburg SR 8
Lindstrom, Annie Saint Leo SO 7
Batsel, Celina Delta State JR 7
Maznytska, Vladyslava Queens NC FR 7
Jouisse, Caroline Delta State JR 6
Hughes, Sarah Lynn JR 6
Gauntt, Gabrielle TAMPA FR 6
Bryson, Andrea St. Cloud St.-W SR 6
Postma, Lisa Carson-Newman JR 6
Sullivan, Erin MSU-Moorhead SR 6
Breault, Peyton Florida Southern SR 6
Knippenberg, Charlotte Wingate SO 6
Ellingson, Anika Hillsdale JR 6
Degrace, Haley Florida Southern JR 6
Postmus, Samantha Grand Valley SR 5
Read-Cayton, Tabitha West Florida SO 5
O’Hara, Molly TAMPA SO 5
Martinez, Rebeca Saginaw Valley SR 5
Kilburn, Regan NMU JR 5
Nissen, Anne-Sofie Wingate FR 5
Rhodes, Sierra Delta State JR 4
Fischer, Morgan Lindenwood JR 4
Ayers, Morgan West Florida FR 4
Vos, Katharina Wingate SO 4
Sostarec, Milica McKendree SO 4
Hake, Cecilia MSU Mankato SR 4
Keithly, Meghan West Chester SO 4
Rimat, Karlie McKendree FR 4
Marginean, Emily Wayne State JR 4
Moss, Faith Oklahoma Baptist SR 3
Noren, Sophia Bellarmine FR 3
Maxfield, Lily UCSD JR 3
Visser, Merel UMSL SO 2
Woody, Madeline Delta State SO 2
Lawrance, Erin Simon Fraser FR 2
Smith, Nicole IUP JR 2
Groteler, Haley Wayne State FR 2
Sharkey, Kaleigh Simon Fraser FR 2
Konstantinidi, Athina Indy SO 2
Dudek, Marlena Fairmont SR 2
Galea Berraud, Catalina Lynn JR 1
Wood, Mia Mines SO 1
Street, Mckenzie TAMPA JR 1
Sutton, Erin Lindenwood JR 1
Lantz, Mikaela West Chester SO 1
Bendfeldt, Laura LIU Post SR 1
Franke, Ciara UCSD FR 1
Rodman, Alexandra UCSD SR 1
Sananikone, Victoria McKendree FR 1

Men’s Team Scores

School Psych Sheet Points
1 Queens NC 573
2 Oklahoma Baptist 282
3 Drury 280
4 Florida Southern 253
5 Delta State 240
6 Wingate 222
7 Nova S’eastern 214
8 Indy 185
9 Cal Baptist 176
10 Lindenwood 143
10 Florida Tech 143
12 Saint Leo 141
13 Grand Valley 129
14 McKendree 117
15 Wayne State 102
16 Fresno Pacific 97
17 NMU 75
18 Colorado Mesa 59
19 Missouri S & T 57
20 TAMPA 51
21 Simon Fraser 38
21 UCSD 38
23 Truman St. 24
24 Findlay 20
25 Carson-Newman 19
26 Tiffin 12
27 Henderson St. 10
28 Bridgeport 8
29 Saginaw Valley 4
30 Jewell 3
30 Bloomsburg 3
32 Catawba 2

Men’s Individual Points

Name School Year Psych Points
Kusch, Marius Queens NC JR 77
Arakelian, Nicholas Queens NC SR 76
Pijulet, Paul Queens NC SR 74
Casanovas, Joan Drury SO 60
Lupoli, Franco Nova S’eastern SR 52
Holmes, Matthew Florida Southern JR 45
Brugnoni, Giulio Delta State FR 43
Rosipal, Adam Indy FR 41
Rocha Furtado, Victor Florida Tech JR 38
Codo Berti, Rodrigo Indy JR 37
Schirru, Mattia Delta State JR 37
Rafaj, Matija Saint Leo FR 36
Samuelsen, Tim Missouri S & T SO 35
Lambert, David Oklahoma Baptist SR 35
Reinbrecht, Alexandre Drury SR 33
Quiroga, Justin Cal Baptist JR 33
Semochkin, Pavel Drury FR 32
Shalamon, Harry Grand Valley SO 31
Bunner, Zach Queens NC SR 31
Poulsen, Magnus Nova S’eastern SO 31
Mikalauskas, Marius Grand Valley JR 30
Jasso, Luis Florida Southern SR 30
Hamill, Mackenzie Simon Fraser JR 29
Vasquez, Cristian Lindenwood JR 29
Viazzo, Giacomo Wingate SO 29
Sawicki, Nathan Delta State JR 28
Goyeche, Julien-pierre Oklahoma Baptist SR 28
Bazzoli, Andrea Drury SR 28
Bryant, Samuel Colorado Mesa SR 27
Dujmic, Filip Florida Tech JR 27
Baslakov, Iskender Fresno Pacific FR 27
Faber, Hendrik Queens NC FR 26
Alarcia, Inigo Queens NC SR 26
Winnett, Justin Lindenwood JR 26
Budai, Lajos NMU SO 26
Zapata, Felipe Oklahoma Baptist JR 25
Ribeiro, Joao Wayne State SO 23
Mosic, Alen Queens NC FR 23
Zavaneli, Guilherme Indy JR 23
Bjanason, Throstur McKendree FR 22
Brettmann, Samuel Nova S’eastern FR 22
Bundzis, Renars NMU JR 22
Isidro, Matheus Lindenwood SO 21
Sydorchenko, Dmytro Queens NC SO 21
Radmanovic, Janko Findlay SR 20
Howell, Caleb Carson-Newman SO 19
Tolman, Eric Cal Baptist SO 18
Penedes, Marti Oklahoma Baptist FR 17
Dahrendorff, Henrik Saint Leo SO 17
Lavoie, Cody Delta State SR 16
Schuster, Brandon Cal Baptist SO 16
Holmberg, Sebastian Wingate SR 16
Skinner, Alexander McKendree FR 16
Morillas, Fernando Oklahoma Baptist SR 16
Shanel, William Truman St. SR 15
Brandon, Chad Oklahoma Baptist SR 15
Heidrich, Jerome Cal Baptist JR 15
Planinc, Luka Florida Southern JR 14
Lopez, Matias Florida Southern FR 14
Pucarevic, Matija McKendree FR 14
Leonard, Ryan NMU JR 13
Dyck, Brandon Florida Southern FR 13
Bernotti, Miguel Florida Southern FR 13
Faerber-Gonzalez, Marco Wingate FR 12
Bedford, Joshua Colorado Mesa SR 12
Saunders, Brett TAMPA SO 12
Suchan, Jan Tiffin FR 12
Coster, Julian Nova S’eastern JR 11
Wylder, Kevin UCSD SR 11
Palazzo, Sasha Wayne State SO 11
Simonetti, Luca McKendree SO 11
Drobnych, Dmytro Wayne State JR 11
Rutherford, Thomas Nova S’eastern SR 10
Leahy, Jacob Cal Baptist FR 10
Martin, Niklas Wingate JR 10
Griffith, Robert Cal Baptist SR 9
Del Rio, Andre Oklahoma Baptist SR 9
Pazos, Enzo Queens NC SR 9
Bains, Hunter Saint Leo SR 9
Heveroh, Samuel Truman St. JR 9
Leger, Baptiste Queens NC FR 9
Elder, Malique Nova S’eastern SR 7
Campbell, Nico Florida Southern JR 7
Conley, Davion Oklahoma Baptist SO 7
Chaves, Leonardo Henderson St. FR 7
Hren, Erik Bridgeport SO 6
Matacin, Luka Florida Southern SR 6
Nielsen, Eirik Missouri S & T SR 6
Hernandez, Rolando Simon Fraser SO 6
Stunkovic, Kristijan Oklahoma Baptist SR 6
Diaz, Adan Nova S’eastern FR 6
Belolipetskiy, Dmitry Fresno Pacific SO 6
Meyer, Morgan Missouri S & T JR 6
Buijs, Daniel McKendree JR 6
Brumana, Federico Drury SO 5
Furst, Markus Wingate SO 5
Del Rio, Andre Hector Indy FR 5
Mayes, Christopher Queens NC SR 5
Franz, Noah Florida Southern SR 5
Linder, Zachary Lindenwood FR 5
Zuchowicz, Jan Indy FR 5
Philaire, Victor TAMPA SR 5
Zabudkin, Leo Wingate SO 5
Shore, Tanner Cal Baptist JR 4
Newton, Cameron TAMPA JR 4
Nabih, Ahmed Grand Valley SO 4
Walling, Benjamin Grand Valley JR 4
Yap, Shaun Saginaw Valley SR 4
Kosylo, Nazarii Wingate SO 4
Evans, Ben Wingate SO 3
Woinoski, Andrew Simon Fraser SO 3
Feiser, Samuel Bloomsburg SR 3
Kraft, Lukas Wingate FR 3
Queiss, Lennart Wingate JR 3
Olsen, Rasmus Wayne State JR 3
Pochynok, Bogdan Henderson St. JR 3
Chin, Edgar UCSD SO 3
Rau, Torsten Colorado Mesa FR 2
Seo, Young Tae Drury JR 2
Hancock, Bradford Queens NC SR 2
Barreto, Joao Pedro Catawba SO 2
Du Plessis, Wilmar Bridgeport JR 2
Flores, Jesus Drury JR 2
Woodrow, Blake Nova S’eastern SR 1
Howerton, Clayton Saint Leo JR 1
Walters, Josh Cal Baptist FR 1
Dir, Keaton Jewell SR 1

