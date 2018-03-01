Queens Men and Women Lead Scored DII Psych Sheets

The DII psych sheets were released yesterday (Women: individuals, relays Men: individuals, relays). The main purpose of this document is figuring out who qualified for the meet, but scoring it out should give a reasonable idea of where teams stand heading into the meet. The biggest missing variable is diving which isn’t on this psych sheet.

Queens leads both the men’s and women’s projections by large margins, but the race for the other top 5 places looks quite competitive. The Queens women have 529 points, second place Nova Southeastern have 387, and Drury have 366. For the men, Queens have 573 and second place Oklahoma Baptist have 282, Drury have 280, Florida Southern have 253, Delta State have 240, and Wingate 222.

Freshman Emma Sundstedt from Nova Southeastern leads individuals with 80 projected points (in DII you can swim 4 individual events). She is followed by her teammate Courtney Deveny with 69, Miranda Yarnell of WSCU with 66, and Laura Fornshell of Fresno Pacific with 63. The men are led by three Queens swimmers. Marius Kusch leads with 77 points, followed by Nicholas Arakelian with 76, Paul Pijulet with 74. The top swimmer from another team is Joan Casanovas of Drury with 60. The complete team and individual scores are in the tables below.

Women’s Team Scores

School Psych Sheet Points 1 Queens NC 529 2 Nova S’eastern 387 3 Drury 366 4 Oklahoma Baptist 239 5 Fresno Pacific 211 6 Lindenwood 193 7 TAMPA 171 8 Cal Baptist 128 9 Wingate 127 10 Saint Leo 125 11 UCSD 108 12 West Chester 102 13 Carson-Newman 99 14 West Florida 98 15 Florida Southern 97 16 NMU 83 17 Indy 81 18 Delta State 74 19 CSU East Bay 69 20 Simon Fraser 67 21 WSCU 66 22 Wayne State 44 23 Truman St. 36 24 Grand Valley 31 25 Sioux Falls 27 26 McKendree 20 27 LIU Post 18 28 Northern State 17 29 Colorado Mesa 14 30 St. Cloud St.-W 12 30 MSU Mankato 12 32 Bridgeport 9 32 SHIP 9 32 Lewis 9 35 Bloomsburg 8 36 Lynn 7 37 MSU-Moorhead 6 37 Hillsdale 6 39 Saginaw Valley 5 40 Bellarmine 3 41 UMSL 2 41 IUP 2 41 Fairmont 2 44 Mines 1

Women’s Individual Points

Name Team Year Psych Points Sundstedt, Emma Nova S’eastern FR 80 Deveny, Courtney Nova S’eastern SR 69 Yarnell, Miranda WSCU JR 66 Fornshell, Laura Fresno Pacific SO 63 Nunn, Bailee Drury SO 60 Chwadeczko, Zuzanna Drury SR 60 Wright, Georgia West Chester SO 58 Bains, Francesca Queens NC FR 57 de Rijcke, Simone Lindenwood JR 55 Stevens, Mckenzie Queens NC SR 54 Dahlgren, Erica Drury SO 49 Marquez, Celina Oklahoma Baptist SO 45 Topcu, Buse Cal Baptist FR 43 Petrenko, Sofia Cal Baptist SR 43 Helm, Rachel NMU SO 42 Garriock, Natalia Saint Leo SR 40 Pitt, Madeline West Florida SR 36 Lorda, Josephina Queens NC JR 36 Divelbiss, Alexis Wingate SR 34 Tovstogan, Olga Fresno Pacific SO 32 Gibson, Jessie Simon Fraser SO 32 Van Jaarsveld, Marizel Oklahoma Baptist FR 31 Martelli, Lucia Delta State FR 31 DaCruz, Georgia Queens NC SO 29 Beaty, Claire CSU East Bay SR 29 Melhorn, Maggie Carson-Newman SR 29 Dobson, Kyrie Queens NC JR 28 Panzarino, Sydney Nova S’eastern SR 28 Dollmayer, Wanda Queens NC FR 28 Price, Tamlyn Oklahoma Baptist SR 28 Belova, Daria Fresno Pacific SR 27 Johansson, Vera Drury SR 27 Massaro, Rachel Queens NC FR 27 McClure, Morgan CSU East Bay SR 24 Galluzzo, Natalie Truman St. FR 24 Reamy, Sarah Queens NC SO 22 Caylor, Krystal Indy FR 22 Van Loock, Hana TAMPA FR 21 Fonville, Victoria Oklahoma Baptist SO 20 Rudenko, Yekaterina Drury SR 20 Marshall, Lara Queens NC SR 19 Prayson, Michelle Queens NC JR 19 Goebel, Melina Grand Valley SO 18 Stansberry, Margaret Carson-Newman SR 18 Halverson, Christina Cal Baptist SR 17 Moore, Katie Florida Southern JR 17 Fuller, Karis LIU Post JR 17 Johns, Jenna Nova S’eastern FR 17 Skoric, Edda Northern State SO 17 Westman, Malin Nova S’eastern SR 16 Basra, Bavindeep Fresno Pacific SR 15 Wright, Cassandra Sioux Falls FR 15 Retherford, Hannah Delta State SO 14 Afchain, Suzanne Oklahoma Baptist JR 14 Taylor, Rachel UCSD FR 13 Murray, Darian Indy SO 13 Dymarek, Ewa Lindenwood SR 13 Winnett, Lexie Lindenwood FR 12 Hamza, Haley UCSD SR 11 McCarthy, Julia West Chester FR 11 Longfellow, Emily Cal Baptist SO 11 Oster, Caroline Nova S’eastern JR 11 Phetbenjakul, Anshanika UCSD SR 11 Rey, Sydney McKendree SO 11 Sommerville, Grace West Florida SR 11 Bonsanti, Annagrazia Bridgeport SR 9 O’Neill, Emma West Chester SO 9 Olvet, Kristen Simon Fraser SO 9 O’Toole, Stephanie SHIP JR 9 Burns, Megan West Chester JR 9 Atkinson, Sarah Queens NC FR 9 Palczynski, Stephanie Lewis FR 9 Spajic, Gabriella NMU FR 8 Young, Nicole Bloomsburg SR 8 Lindstrom, Annie Saint Leo SO 7 Batsel, Celina Delta State JR 7 Maznytska, Vladyslava Queens NC FR 7 Jouisse, Caroline Delta State JR 6 Hughes, Sarah Lynn JR 6 Gauntt, Gabrielle TAMPA FR 6 Bryson, Andrea St. Cloud St.-W SR 6 Postma, Lisa Carson-Newman JR 6 Sullivan, Erin MSU-Moorhead SR 6 Breault, Peyton Florida Southern SR 6 Knippenberg, Charlotte Wingate SO 6 Ellingson, Anika Hillsdale JR 6 Degrace, Haley Florida Southern JR 6 Postmus, Samantha Grand Valley SR 5 Read-Cayton, Tabitha West Florida SO 5 O’Hara, Molly TAMPA SO 5 Martinez, Rebeca Saginaw Valley SR 5 Kilburn, Regan NMU JR 5 Nissen, Anne-Sofie Wingate FR 5 Rhodes, Sierra Delta State JR 4 Fischer, Morgan Lindenwood JR 4 Ayers, Morgan West Florida FR 4 Vos, Katharina Wingate SO 4 Sostarec, Milica McKendree SO 4 Hake, Cecilia MSU Mankato SR 4 Keithly, Meghan West Chester SO 4 Rimat, Karlie McKendree FR 4 Marginean, Emily Wayne State JR 4 Moss, Faith Oklahoma Baptist SR 3 Noren, Sophia Bellarmine FR 3 Maxfield, Lily UCSD JR 3 Visser, Merel UMSL SO 2 Woody, Madeline Delta State SO 2 Lawrance, Erin Simon Fraser FR 2 Smith, Nicole IUP JR 2 Groteler, Haley Wayne State FR 2 Sharkey, Kaleigh Simon Fraser FR 2 Konstantinidi, Athina Indy SO 2 Dudek, Marlena Fairmont SR 2 Galea Berraud, Catalina Lynn JR 1 Wood, Mia Mines SO 1 Street, Mckenzie TAMPA JR 1 Sutton, Erin Lindenwood JR 1 Lantz, Mikaela West Chester SO 1 Bendfeldt, Laura LIU Post SR 1 Franke, Ciara UCSD FR 1 Rodman, Alexandra UCSD SR 1 Sananikone, Victoria McKendree FR 1

Men’s Team Scores

School Psych Sheet Points 1 Queens NC 573 2 Oklahoma Baptist 282 3 Drury 280 4 Florida Southern 253 5 Delta State 240 6 Wingate 222 7 Nova S’eastern 214 8 Indy 185 9 Cal Baptist 176 10 Lindenwood 143 10 Florida Tech 143 12 Saint Leo 141 13 Grand Valley 129 14 McKendree 117 15 Wayne State 102 16 Fresno Pacific 97 17 NMU 75 18 Colorado Mesa 59 19 Missouri S & T 57 20 TAMPA 51 21 Simon Fraser 38 21 UCSD 38 23 Truman St. 24 24 Findlay 20 25 Carson-Newman 19 26 Tiffin 12 27 Henderson St. 10 28 Bridgeport 8 29 Saginaw Valley 4 30 Jewell 3 30 Bloomsburg 3 32 Catawba 2

Men’s Individual Points