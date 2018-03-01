Queens Men and Women Lead Scored DII Psych Sheets

The DII psych sheets were released yesterday (Women:
individuals, relays Men: individuals, relays). The main purpose of this document is figuring out who qualified for the meet, but scoring it out should give a reasonable idea of where teams stand heading into the meet. The biggest missing variable is diving which isn’t on this psych sheet.
Queens leads both the men’s and women’s projections by large margins, but the race for the other top 5 places looks quite competitive. The Queens women have 529 points, second place Nova Southeastern have 387, and Drury have 366. For the men, Queens have 573 and second place Oklahoma Baptist have 282, Drury have 280, Florida Southern have 253, Delta State have 240, and Wingate 222.
Freshman Emma Sundstedt from Nova Southeastern leads individuals with 80 projected points (in DII you can swim 4 individual events). She is followed by her teammate Courtney Deveny with 69, Miranda Yarnell of WSCU with 66, and Laura Fornshell of Fresno Pacific with 63. The men are led by three Queens swimmers. Marius Kusch leads with 77 points, followed by Nicholas Arakelian with 76, Paul Pijulet with 74. The top swimmer from another team is Joan Casanovas of Drury with 60. The complete team and individual scores are in the tables below.
Women’s Team Scores
School
Psych Sheet Points
1
Queens NC
529
2
Nova S’eastern
387
3
Drury
366
4
Oklahoma Baptist
239
5
Fresno Pacific
211
6
Lindenwood
193
7
TAMPA
171
8
Cal Baptist
128
9
Wingate
127
10
Saint Leo
125
11
UCSD
108
12
West Chester
102
13
Carson-Newman
99
14
West Florida
98
15
Florida Southern
97
16
NMU
83
17
Indy
81
18
Delta State
74
19
CSU East Bay
69
20
Simon Fraser
67
21
WSCU
66
22
Wayne State
44
23
Truman St.
36
24
Grand Valley
31
25
Sioux Falls
27
26
McKendree
20
27
LIU Post
18
28
Northern State
17
29
Colorado Mesa
14
30
St. Cloud St.-W
12
30
MSU Mankato
12
32
Bridgeport
9
32
SHIP
9
32
Lewis
9
35
Bloomsburg
8
36
Lynn
7
37
MSU-Moorhead
6
37
Hillsdale
6
39
Saginaw Valley
5
40
Bellarmine
3
41
UMSL
2
41
IUP
2
41
Fairmont
2
44
Mines
1
Women’s Individual Points
Name
Team
Year
Psych Points
Sundstedt, Emma
Nova S’eastern
FR
80
Deveny, Courtney
Nova S’eastern
SR
69
Yarnell, Miranda
WSCU
JR
66
Fornshell, Laura
Fresno Pacific
SO
63
Nunn, Bailee
Drury
SO
60
Chwadeczko, Zuzanna
Drury
SR
60
Wright, Georgia
West Chester
SO
58
Bains, Francesca
Queens NC
FR
57
de Rijcke, Simone
Lindenwood
JR
55
Stevens, Mckenzie
Queens NC
SR
54
Dahlgren, Erica
Drury
SO
49
Marquez, Celina
Oklahoma Baptist
SO
45
Topcu, Buse
Cal Baptist
FR
43
Petrenko, Sofia
Cal Baptist
SR
43
Helm, Rachel
NMU
SO
42
Garriock, Natalia
Saint Leo
SR
40
Pitt, Madeline
West Florida
SR
36
Lorda, Josephina
Queens NC
JR
36
Divelbiss, Alexis
Wingate
SR
34
Tovstogan, Olga
Fresno Pacific
SO
32
Gibson, Jessie
Simon Fraser
SO
32
Van Jaarsveld, Marizel
Oklahoma Baptist
FR
31
Martelli, Lucia
Delta State
FR
31
DaCruz, Georgia
Queens NC
SO
29
Beaty, Claire
CSU East Bay
SR
29
Melhorn, Maggie
Carson-Newman
SR
29
Dobson, Kyrie
Queens NC
JR
28
Panzarino, Sydney
Nova S’eastern
SR
28
Dollmayer, Wanda
Queens NC
FR
28
Price, Tamlyn
Oklahoma Baptist
SR
28
Belova, Daria
Fresno Pacific
SR
27
Johansson, Vera
Drury
SR
27
Massaro, Rachel
Queens NC
FR
27
McClure, Morgan
CSU East Bay
SR
24
Galluzzo, Natalie
Truman St.
FR
24
Reamy, Sarah
Queens NC
SO
22
Caylor, Krystal
Indy
FR
22
Van Loock, Hana
TAMPA
FR
21
Fonville, Victoria
Oklahoma Baptist
SO
20
Rudenko, Yekaterina
Drury
SR
20
Marshall, Lara
Queens NC
SR
19
Prayson, Michelle
Queens NC
JR
19
Goebel, Melina
Grand Valley
SO
18
Stansberry, Margaret
Carson-Newman
SR
18
Halverson, Christina
Cal Baptist
SR
17
Moore, Katie
Florida Southern
JR
17
Fuller, Karis
LIU Post
JR
17
Johns, Jenna
Nova S’eastern
FR
17
Skoric, Edda
Northern State
SO
17
Westman, Malin
Nova S’eastern
SR
16
Basra, Bavindeep
Fresno Pacific
SR
15
Wright, Cassandra
Sioux Falls
FR
15
Retherford, Hannah
Delta State
SO
14
Afchain, Suzanne
Oklahoma Baptist
JR
14
Taylor, Rachel
UCSD
FR
13
Murray, Darian
Indy
SO
13
Dymarek, Ewa
Lindenwood
SR
13
Winnett, Lexie
Lindenwood
FR
12
Hamza, Haley
UCSD
SR
11
McCarthy, Julia
West Chester
FR
11
Longfellow, Emily
Cal Baptist
SO
11
Oster, Caroline
Nova S’eastern
JR
11
Phetbenjakul, Anshanika
UCSD
SR
11
Rey, Sydney
McKendree
SO
11
Sommerville, Grace
West Florida
SR
11
Bonsanti, Annagrazia
Bridgeport
SR
9
O’Neill, Emma
West Chester
SO
9
Olvet, Kristen
Simon Fraser
SO
9
O’Toole, Stephanie
SHIP
JR
9
Burns, Megan
West Chester
JR
9
Atkinson, Sarah
Queens NC
FR
9
Palczynski, Stephanie
Lewis
FR
9
Spajic, Gabriella
NMU
FR
8
Young, Nicole
Bloomsburg
SR
8
Lindstrom, Annie
Saint Leo
SO
7
Batsel, Celina
Delta State
JR
7
Maznytska, Vladyslava
Queens NC
FR
7
Jouisse, Caroline
Delta State
JR
6
Hughes, Sarah
Lynn
JR
6
Gauntt, Gabrielle
TAMPA
FR
6
Bryson, Andrea
St. Cloud St.-W
SR
6
Postma, Lisa
Carson-Newman
JR
6
Sullivan, Erin
MSU-Moorhead
SR
6
Breault, Peyton
Florida Southern
SR
6
Knippenberg, Charlotte
Wingate
SO
6
Ellingson, Anika
Hillsdale
JR
6
Degrace, Haley
Florida Southern
JR
6
Postmus, Samantha
Grand Valley
SR
5
Read-Cayton, Tabitha
West Florida
SO
5
O’Hara, Molly
TAMPA
SO
5
Martinez, Rebeca
Saginaw Valley
SR
5
Kilburn, Regan
NMU
JR
5
Nissen, Anne-Sofie
Wingate
FR
5
Rhodes, Sierra
Delta State
JR
4
Fischer, Morgan
Lindenwood
JR
4
Ayers, Morgan
West Florida
FR
4
Vos, Katharina
Wingate
SO
4
Sostarec, Milica
McKendree
SO
4
Hake, Cecilia
MSU Mankato
SR
4
Keithly, Meghan
West Chester
SO
4
Rimat, Karlie
McKendree
FR
4
Marginean, Emily
Wayne State
JR
4
Moss, Faith
Oklahoma Baptist
SR
3
Noren, Sophia
Bellarmine
FR
3
Maxfield, Lily
UCSD
JR
3
Visser, Merel
UMSL
SO
2
Woody, Madeline
Delta State
SO
2
Lawrance, Erin
Simon Fraser
FR
2
Smith, Nicole
IUP
JR
2
Groteler, Haley
Wayne State
FR
2
Sharkey, Kaleigh
Simon Fraser
FR
2
Konstantinidi, Athina
Indy
SO
2
Dudek, Marlena
Fairmont
SR
2
Galea Berraud, Catalina
Lynn
JR
1
Wood, Mia
Mines
SO
1
Street, Mckenzie
TAMPA
JR
1
Sutton, Erin
Lindenwood
JR
1
Lantz, Mikaela
West Chester
SO
1
Bendfeldt, Laura
LIU Post
SR
1
Franke, Ciara
UCSD
FR
1
Rodman, Alexandra
UCSD
SR
1
Sananikone, Victoria
McKendree
FR
1
Men’s Team Scores
School
Psych Sheet Points
1
Queens NC
573
2
Oklahoma Baptist
282
3
Drury
280
4
Florida Southern
253
5
Delta State
240
6
Wingate
222
7
Nova S’eastern
214
8
Indy
185
9
Cal Baptist
176
10
Lindenwood
143
10
Florida Tech
143
12
Saint Leo
141
13
Grand Valley
129
14
McKendree
117
15
Wayne State
102
16
Fresno Pacific
97
17
NMU
75
18
Colorado Mesa
59
19
Missouri S & T
57
20
TAMPA
51
21
Simon Fraser
38
21
UCSD
38
23
Truman St.
24
24
Findlay
20
25
Carson-Newman
19
26
Tiffin
12
27
Henderson St.
10
28
Bridgeport
8
29
Saginaw Valley
4
30
Jewell
3
30
Bloomsburg
3
32
Catawba
2
Men’s Individual Points
Name
School
Year
Psych Points
Kusch, Marius
Queens NC
JR
77
Arakelian, Nicholas
Queens NC
SR
76
Pijulet, Paul
Queens NC
SR
74
Casanovas, Joan
Drury
SO
60
Lupoli, Franco
Nova S’eastern
SR
52
Holmes, Matthew
Florida Southern
JR
45
Brugnoni, Giulio
Delta State
FR
43
Rosipal, Adam
Indy
FR
41
Rocha Furtado, Victor
Florida Tech
JR
38
Codo Berti, Rodrigo
Indy
JR
37
Schirru, Mattia
Delta State
JR
37
Rafaj, Matija
Saint Leo
FR
36
Samuelsen, Tim
Missouri S & T
SO
35
Lambert, David
Oklahoma Baptist
SR
35
Reinbrecht, Alexandre
Drury
SR
33
Quiroga, Justin
Cal Baptist
JR
33
Semochkin, Pavel
Drury
FR
32
Shalamon, Harry
Grand Valley
SO
31
Bunner, Zach
Queens NC
SR
31
Poulsen, Magnus
Nova S’eastern
SO
31
Mikalauskas, Marius
Grand Valley
JR
30
Jasso, Luis
Florida Southern
SR
30
Hamill, Mackenzie
Simon Fraser
JR
29
Vasquez, Cristian
Lindenwood
JR
29
Viazzo, Giacomo
Wingate
SO
29
Sawicki, Nathan
Delta State
JR
28
Goyeche, Julien-pierre
Oklahoma Baptist
SR
28
Bazzoli, Andrea
Drury
SR
28
Bryant, Samuel
Colorado Mesa
SR
27
Dujmic, Filip
Florida Tech
JR
27
Baslakov, Iskender
Fresno Pacific
FR
27
Faber, Hendrik
Queens NC
FR
26
Alarcia, Inigo
Queens NC
SR
26
Winnett, Justin
Lindenwood
JR
26
Budai, Lajos
NMU
SO
26
Zapata, Felipe
Oklahoma Baptist
JR
25
Ribeiro, Joao
Wayne State
SO
23
Mosic, Alen
Queens NC
FR
23
Zavaneli, Guilherme
Indy
JR
23
Bjanason, Throstur
McKendree
FR
22
Brettmann, Samuel
Nova S’eastern
FR
22
Bundzis, Renars
NMU
JR
22
Isidro, Matheus
Lindenwood
SO
21
Sydorchenko, Dmytro
Queens NC
SO
21
Radmanovic, Janko
Findlay
SR
20
Howell, Caleb
Carson-Newman
SO
19
Tolman, Eric
Cal Baptist
SO
18
Penedes, Marti
Oklahoma Baptist
FR
17
Dahrendorff, Henrik
Saint Leo
SO
17
Lavoie, Cody
Delta State
SR
16
Schuster, Brandon
Cal Baptist
SO
16
Holmberg, Sebastian
Wingate
SR
16
Skinner, Alexander
McKendree
FR
16
Morillas, Fernando
Oklahoma Baptist
SR
16
Shanel, William
Truman St.
SR
15
Brandon, Chad
Oklahoma Baptist
SR
15
Heidrich, Jerome
Cal Baptist
JR
15
Planinc, Luka
Florida Southern
JR
14
Lopez, Matias
Florida Southern
FR
14
Pucarevic, Matija
McKendree
FR
14
Leonard, Ryan
NMU
JR
13
Dyck, Brandon
Florida Southern
FR
13
Bernotti, Miguel
Florida Southern
FR
13
Faerber-Gonzalez, Marco
Wingate
FR
12
Bedford, Joshua
Colorado Mesa
SR
12
Saunders, Brett
TAMPA
SO
12
Suchan, Jan
Tiffin
FR
12
Coster, Julian
Nova S’eastern
JR
11
Wylder, Kevin
UCSD
SR
11
Palazzo, Sasha
Wayne State
SO
11
Simonetti, Luca
McKendree
SO
11
Drobnych, Dmytro
Wayne State
JR
11
Rutherford, Thomas
Nova S’eastern
SR
10
Leahy, Jacob
Cal Baptist
FR
10
Martin, Niklas
Wingate
JR
10
Griffith, Robert
Cal Baptist
SR
9
Del Rio, Andre
Oklahoma Baptist
SR
9
Pazos, Enzo
Queens NC
SR
9
Bains, Hunter
Saint Leo
SR
9
Heveroh, Samuel
Truman St.
JR
9
Leger, Baptiste
Queens NC
FR
9
Elder, Malique
Nova S’eastern
SR
7
Campbell, Nico
Florida Southern
JR
7
Conley, Davion
Oklahoma Baptist
SO
7
Chaves, Leonardo
Henderson St.
FR
7
Hren, Erik
Bridgeport
SO
6
Matacin, Luka
Florida Southern
SR
6
Nielsen, Eirik
Missouri S & T
SR
6
Hernandez, Rolando
Simon Fraser
SO
6
Stunkovic, Kristijan
Oklahoma Baptist
SR
6
Diaz, Adan
Nova S’eastern
FR
6
Belolipetskiy, Dmitry
Fresno Pacific
SO
6
Meyer, Morgan
Missouri S & T
JR
6
Buijs, Daniel
McKendree
JR
6
Brumana, Federico
Drury
SO
5
Furst, Markus
Wingate
SO
5
Del Rio, Andre Hector
Indy
FR
5
Mayes, Christopher
Queens NC
SR
5
Franz, Noah
Florida Southern
SR
5
Linder, Zachary
Lindenwood
FR
5
Zuchowicz, Jan
Indy
FR
5
Philaire, Victor
TAMPA
SR
5
Zabudkin, Leo
Wingate
SO
5
Shore, Tanner
Cal Baptist
JR
4
Newton, Cameron
TAMPA
JR
4
Nabih, Ahmed
Grand Valley
SO
4
Walling, Benjamin
Grand Valley
JR
4
Yap, Shaun
Saginaw Valley
SR
4
Kosylo, Nazarii
Wingate
SO
4
Evans, Ben
Wingate
SO
3
Woinoski, Andrew
Simon Fraser
SO
3
Feiser, Samuel
Bloomsburg
SR
3
Kraft, Lukas
Wingate
FR
3
Queiss, Lennart
Wingate
JR
3
Olsen, Rasmus
Wayne State
JR
3
Pochynok, Bogdan
Henderson St.
JR
3
Chin, Edgar
UCSD
SO
3
Rau, Torsten
Colorado Mesa
FR
2
Seo, Young Tae
Drury
JR
2
Hancock, Bradford
Queens NC
SR
2
Barreto, Joao Pedro
Catawba
SO
2
Du Plessis, Wilmar
Bridgeport
JR
2
Flores, Jesus
Drury
JR
2
Woodrow, Blake
Nova S’eastern
SR
1
Howerton, Clayton
Saint Leo
JR
1
Walters, Josh
Cal Baptist
FR
1
Dir, Keaton
Jewell
SR
1
