Michael Andrew Targeting a 21.5 50 Free (Video)

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

  1. Michael Andrew – Race Pace Club, 51.86
  2. Giles Smith – Phoenix Swim Club, 52.55
  3. Chase Kalisz – Athens Bulldogs Swim Club, 53.52

After going 52.47 for a tenth off of his old best, Michael Andrew has improved even more tonight. His time of 51.86 is his first venture under 52 seconds, ever, and he now ranks 15th in the world standings. The only American ahead of Andrew now this season is Jack Conger with his #2-ranked 51.00.

Giles Smith of Phoenix Swim Club raced to 2nd, looking to gain a lot of ground on Andrew towards the end of the race. Smith touched at 52.55.

IM’er Chase Kalisz lowered his morning time, a 53.73, to a 53.52 tonight to take third in a tight field.

Out of the B final, Noah Lense of Ohio State Swim Club rocketed to a 53.25 to win. His time would’ve placed third in the A final.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Dad

But the question is…will 21.5 make the Pan Pac team? And the answer…? I have no idea

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Tammy Touchpad Error

I think he’s talking about this meet, not nationals.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

the question remains , in 2,3 weeks , will 21.5 make the Team for anyone ?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
Caeleb Dressel Will Win 9 Gold Medals in Tokyo

Yes

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!