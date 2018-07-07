Michael Andrew Targeting a 21.5 50 Free (Video)

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

Michael Andrew – Race Pace Club, 51.86 Giles Smith – Phoenix Swim Club, 52.55 Chase Kalisz – Athens Bulldogs Swim Club, 53.52

After going 52.47 for a tenth off of his old best, Michael Andrew has improved even more tonight. His time of 51.86 is his first venture under 52 seconds, ever, and he now ranks 15th in the world standings. The only American ahead of Andrew now this season is Jack Conger with his #2-ranked 51.00.

Giles Smith of Phoenix Swim Club raced to 2nd, looking to gain a lot of ground on Andrew towards the end of the race. Smith touched at 52.55.

IM’er Chase Kalisz lowered his morning time, a 53.73, to a 53.52 tonight to take third in a tight field.

Out of the B final, Noah Lense of Ohio State Swim Club rocketed to a 53.25 to win. His time would’ve placed third in the A final.