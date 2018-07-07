Tupelo Sectionals Day 2: Robinson Wins With 1:57 200 Free

2018 ESSZ SR SUMMER LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIP

July 5-8th

Tupelo Aquatic Center, Tupelo, MS

Long Course Meters

Hosted By Shockwave Aquatic Team

Day 2 of the Tupelo Sectional included the 200 free, 100 back, and 400 IM. 17 year old Elizabeth Byrne from Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club won the women’s 200 free with a 2:08.66, knocking .71 seconds off her previous best time. She also split the race pretty well, taking the first 100 out in 1:02.82, and coming back in 1:05.84.

19 year old Christopher Robinson from Memphis Tiger Sharks took the men’s 200 free with a 1:57.32, beating runner-up Grant Davis (15) by 1.2 seconds. Parker Herren, an 18 year old from Kceoc Aquatic Club, won the women’s 100 back with a 1:09.22. Herren was also the only swimmer in the event. Langston Weddington, a Chattahoochee Gold 16 year old, won the men’s 100 back with a 1:00.99. Weddington narrowly touched out Miles Simon, a 16 year old from City Of Atlanta Dolphins. Simon finished in 1:01.19, leading at the 50 but was overtaken in the 2nd 50.

Kathryn Epperson, a Memphis Tiger Sharks 16 year old, took the women’s 400 IM, posting a 5:16.25. Landon Peeples, a 16 year old from Performance Elite Aquatics, won the men’s 400 IM with a 4:51.08.