Asia Seidt, Ryan Held Among Scratches For Day 3 Finals In Columbus

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

There were only four scratches out of tonight’s ‘A’ flight at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Columbus, and only one from an A-final.

Asia Seidt of Kentucky Aquatics qualified 6th for the A-final of the women’s 400 IM this morning in a time of 4:48.34, but opted to scratch out. The 20-year-old will however swim the 200 back, where she heads into the final 3rd behind teammates Ali Galyer and Bridgette Alexander.

Seidt’s scratch bumped Kathryn Ackerman of Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics up into the A-final, and that along with Sophie Cattermole from the University of Louisville scratching out of the B-final moved Becca Mann and Nora Deleske into the ‘B’.

The only other event with scratches was the men’s 200 free, where 9th seed Carson Foster (1:51.47) and 15th seed Ryan Held (1:52.53) both bowed out.

Foster will shift his sole focus to the men’s 200 back, where he heads into the A-final ranked 2nd after his season-best 2:00.34 prelim swim, and Held will zero in on the 50 free where he comes in seeded 4th after a morning swim of 22.82.

With those scratches, Joe Clark of Cavalier Swimming and Carson’s older brother Jake Foster both move up into the B-final.