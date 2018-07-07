Cornell Men’s Team Adds 7 More Swimmers, 1 Diver to Class of 2022

Cornell men’s swimming and diving team will welcome swimmers Chris Ruhnke, Ethan Bachert, Matthew Chang, Jake Lawson, Ziad Mosalam, Ian Mackey, and Ryan Schildwachter, and diver Jameson Crandell to Ithaca in the fall. They will join the class of 2022 commits about whom we have already written: Cyrus Morrison, Hunter Hitchens, Jordan Blitz, Matt Hales, and Ricardo Martinez.

Chris Ruhnke, Bridgewater, NJ

“After visiting Cornell, meeting the coaching staff, and the team, I fell in love with everything the school has to offer me both academically and athletically. Finding a place that makes you feel at home is special and I am excited for what my future at Cornell has in-store for me.”

Ruhnke swam for Bridgewater High School and took 4th in the 100 breast at the 2018 NJSIAA Meet of Champions. He does his club swimming with Lakeland Hills YMCA. He swam the 100 breast and time-trialed the 50 free at Winter Juniors East last December, snagging a PB in the latter.

100 breast – 56.02

200 breast – 2:02.70

50 free – 21.90

Ethan Bachert, Niskayuna, NY (transferring from Buffalo)

“I chose to transfer to Cornell because it encompasses everything I want in a school; outstanding academics, an amazing swim team, and a diverse and inclusive community, and I am very grateful to be given the opportunity to study and swim at Cornell. Go Big Red!”

After graduating from Niskayuna High School, Bachert attended University at Buffalo for his freshman year. Swimming with the club team Schenectady-Saratoga Swim Club, he achieved PBs in the 100m fly and 100m free during last summer’s long course season.

100 fly – 51.94

200 fly – 1:53.92

Matthew Chang, Holmdel, NJ

“I chose Cornell because this school is known for their rigorous and exceptional academics and athletics. Upon visiting the campus, I immediately fell in love with Cornell and knew I wanted to spend the next four years of my life here. The swimmers and the coaches are extremely kind and welcoming and I am so excited to train with this team! Go Big Red!”

Chang specializes in sprint free and fly. He attended Ranney School and swims year-round for Red Bank YMCA. He recently went lifetime bests in the 50 free and 100 fly at YMCA Short Course National Championships. At last summer’s Long Course YNats, he finaled in the 50 free and 50 fly and came home with new PBs in the 50/100 free and 50/100 fly.

50 free – 21.27

100 free – 46.9

100 fly – 51.26

Jameson Crandell, Frisco, TX

“I chose Cornell because of its balance between academics and athletics. Not only could I receive a world-class education, I was also able to compete at a D1 level of collegiate athletics. Additionally, the cohesive nature of the men’s and women’s program really stuck out and contributed to my decision to attend Cornell.”

Crandell attended Reedy High School in Frisco, where he was a Texas UIL 5A State Finalist in both his junior and senior years. At the 2018 state meet he finished 3rd, moving up 4 places from the prior year. Crandell dives year-round for Mustangs in the Sun Diving Team.

1M – 260.3

3M – 273.05

Jake Lawson, Salem, VA

“I chose Cornell because it was exactly what I was looking for, a school with renowned academics, and a coaching staff and program that will allow me to be the best I can in the water.”

A recent graduate of Salem High School, Lawson swims year-round for Virginia Gators. A versatile athlete, he competed in the 200/500 distance double in high school, placing 6th and 5th in the respective events. He does better the longer the event, and most of his best times come from last spring’s 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup.

500 free – 4:30.03

1000 free – 9:24.84

1650 free – 15:51.48

200 back – 1:50.02

400 IM – 4:00.37

Ziad Mosalam, Pinole, CA

“I chose Cornell because it had all I was looking for in my college experience, a strong engineering program, great swim team, and beautiful campus. Go Big Red!”

Mosalam specialized in sprint free for Bentley School in Lafayette. He finished 3rd in the 50 free and 5th in the 100 free at 2018 CIF-North Coast Section Championships in May. Both were lifetime bests (interestingly, he has swum 46.43 on 3 separate occasions this spring). Mosalam swims year-round for Albany Armada Aquatics. Since the beginning of senior year he has lowered his SCY times in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, and 50/100/200 fly.

50 free – 20.92

100 free – 46.43

Ian Mackey, Bethesda, MD

“I chose Cornell because it had the perfect mix of what I wanted in a school. I could pursue engineering and computer science, swim, and join my older brother who joined the class of 2019.”

Mackey swam sprint free for Winston Churchill High School, and helped the Bulldogs win their first state title at the 2018 MPSSAA Boys’ Class 4A/3A State Championships. He contributed a 2nd-place finish in the 50 free, a 12th in the 100 free, and legs on the 3rd-place 200 medley relay (21.19) and runner-up 200 free relay (21.38). Mackey swims year-round with Rockville Montgomery Swim Club. His best results have come in LCM, where he went 24.13 in the 50 free and 55.16 in the 100 free last summer.

50 free – 21.3

100 free – 47.1

Ryan Schildwachter, Newport Beach, CA

“I am so happy to be swimming at a school that is so beautiful and academically challenging.”

Schildwachter attended Corona Del Mar High School and swam for Aquazot Swim Club throughout his prep career. He was runner-up in the 100 breast at the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Championships in May, going 55.58, just .01 off the lifetime best he’d swim in League championships. He also split a 25.89 50 breast on CDM’s 7th-place 200 medley relay. In club swimming, Schildwachter was a finalist in both the 100m breast and 200m breast at the recent Speedo Grand Challenge and earned respective PBs of 1:05.67 and 2:23.44 in the events. He will join the Big Red just as All-American breaststroker Alex Evdokimov graduates. Evdokimov had an outstanding career at Cornell. He swept the 100 and 200 breaststrokes all four years at Ivy League Championships and finished up with All-American honors in both events after finishing 4th the 100 and 5th in the 200 at 2018 NCAAs.

100 breast – 55.57

200 breast – 2:01.55

200 IM – 1:55.91

