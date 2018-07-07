25.14 for Sarah Sjöström in 50 Fly at 2018 Swedish Nationals

2018 SWEDISH SUMMER NATIONALS
- July 4-8, 2018
- Landskrona, Sweden
- Live results
Nearly hitting her season best, Sarah Sjöström posted a 25.14 to easily capture the 50 fly title at the 2018 Swedish Nationals. That’s her third win of the week, having already taken the 50 free and 100 fly.
Sjöström already holds the #1 time in the world for 2018, a 25.07 from January.
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 50 FLY
SJOSTROM
25.07
|2
|Rikako
IKEE
|JPN
|25.11
|06/10
|3
|Cate
CAMPBELL
|AUS
|25.47
|03/01
|4
|Farida
OSMAN
|EGY
|25.48
|06/24
|5
|Madeline
GROVES
|AUS
|25.54
|04/07
Teenager Sara Junevik finished 2nd in 26.40, beating out Louise Hansson (26.60). Ida Liljeqvist, born in 1999, was third in 26.87, also under 27 seconds. Junevik’s best is a 26.18, the time she swam in Indianapolis last summer to take the silver medal at the 2018 World Jr Champs. Hansson was a bit off of her 26.26 PR from April, while Liljeqvist hit a lifetime best.
Hansson’s sister, Sophie Hansson, touched first in the women’s 100 breast. With NR holder Jennie Johansson, S. Hansson is the nation’s top breaststroker, and will look to her development in hopes of making their medley relay a podium threat. S. Hansson was 1:08.08, while she split a 1:07.96 on Helsingborgs’ 400 medley relay. L. Hansson split a 57.96 fly on that relay, while Sjöström was 56.37 on Södertörns’ 2nd-place relay.
Victor Johansson added another win, touching first in the 800 free in 8:06.68, nearly twenty seconds better than the next competitor.
OTHER WINNERS
- The only sub-23 showing in the men’s 50 free came from the winner, Melker Selin, in 22.80.
- Teenager Tobias Klasson took the men’s para 50 free in 27.16.
- Pernilla Lindberg was 33.47 to take the women’s para 50 fly.
- Hanna Eriksson hit a lifetime best in the women’s 400 free, taking the victory at 4:14.84.
- In the women’s para 100 breast final, Maja Reichard won in 1:30.37
- Virginia Tech swimmer Sam Törnqvist was 2:04.20 to win the men’s 200 back.
- The men’s 100 fly went to Jesper Jonsson in 53.96.
She also did split a 56.37 in the butterfly at the 4x100m medley and her reaction time was +0.99 which is really slow. If her reaction time would have been +0.70 as it usually is, she would have been near to dip under the 56 barrier.
0.99 reaction time in relay start? She is indeed a remarkable swimmer 😀 Did her team win? Or was losing no matter how good Sarah is with the start?