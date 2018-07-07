25.14 for Sarah Sjöström in 50 Fly at 2018 Swedish Nationals

2018 SWEDISH SUMMER NATIONALS

July 4-8, 2018

Landskrona, Sweden

Nearly hitting her season best, Sarah Sjöström posted a 25.14 to easily capture the 50 fly title at the 2018 Swedish Nationals. That’s her third win of the week, having already taken the 50 free and 100 fly.

Sjöström already holds the #1 time in the world for 2018, a 25.07 from January.

Teenager Sara Junevik finished 2nd in 26.40, beating out Louise Hansson (26.60). Ida Liljeqvist, born in 1999, was third in 26.87, also under 27 seconds. Junevik’s best is a 26.18, the time she swam in Indianapolis last summer to take the silver medal at the 2018 World Jr Champs. Hansson was a bit off of her 26.26 PR from April, while Liljeqvist hit a lifetime best.

Hansson’s sister, Sophie Hansson, touched first in the women’s 100 breast. With NR holder Jennie Johansson, S. Hansson is the nation’s top breaststroker, and will look to her development in hopes of making their medley relay a podium threat. S. Hansson was 1:08.08, while she split a 1:07.96 on Helsingborgs’ 400 medley relay. L. Hansson split a 57.96 fly on that relay, while Sjöström was 56.37 on Södertörns’ 2nd-place relay.

Victor Johansson added another win, touching first in the 800 free in 8:06.68, nearly twenty seconds better than the next competitor.

