2018 Pro Swim Series – Columbus: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

Day 3 finals are set to get underway from Columbus, with four events on tap tonight. We’ll have the women’s and men’s 400 IM, 50 free, 200 back and 200 free ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals go off first in the ‘A’ flight, before the same events will have ‘C’ and ‘D’ finals in the ‘B’ flight afterwards.

Chase Kalisz and Zane Grothe are locked in a battle for the PSS points lead, as they’re currently tied with this being the penultimate finals session of the series. Kalisz is essentially a lock to win the 400 IM, considering he hasn’t lost it at all over the course of the first five stops, and thus Grothe will need to pull out the win in the 200 free to keep pace. He’ll face a competitive field including his Indiana training mates Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple, along with Michigan distance ace Felix Auboeck.

Another one of tonight’s highlights will be Leah Smith going after a tough double, as she’ll have less than an hour between the 400 IM and 200 free. The 200 free in particular should be a good race, with Allison Schmitt having her fastest swim in two years this morning in 1:58.59, and Smith swimming her fastest of the season in 1:57.64.

We’ll also have Michael Andrew highlighting the men’s 50 free lineup, as he’s coming off a big best time in the 100 fly last night. He went a PB of 21.69 this morning, and has stated he’d like to get down to 21.5 tonight.

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Leah Smith and Vien Nguyen had a close battle throughout the women’s 400 IM final, with Nguyen building a two-second advantage on the breaststroke leg before Smith ran her down for the win with a 1:01.45 freestyle split. Smith clocked in at 4:37.64, her fastest ever in-season, as she moves into #7 in the world and 2nd among Americans in 2017-18.

Nguyen’s swim was her fastest since 2016, putting her 16th in the world, and Evie Pfeifer of Longhorn Aquatics dropped her personal best once again for 3rd in 4:41.95. She took two seconds off in prelims, getting down to 4:43.13, and chops another full second and a bit tonight.

16-year-old Kathryn Ackerman dropped three seconds from her PB for 5th in 4:46.08, and Lilly King earned her second best time of the day in 4:46.49 for 6th.

Kristen Romano of the Ohio State Swim Club won the B-final in 4:46.16, lowering her own Puerto Rican National Record of 4:47.47.

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2018

Chase Kalisz had his closest race of the Pro Series in the 400 IM tonight going up against Phoenix Swim Club’s Hiromasa Fujimori, but the reigning world champion prevailed in a 4:15.16 to go a perfect 6-for-6 for the season.

The two were close at the halfway mark, but Kalisz’s 1:11.23 breast split gave him a big enough advantage that he could comfortably walk away with the win. Fujimori’s 4:17.57 was his fastest swim since 2014, and Anton Ipsen of Wolfpack Elite swam a lifetime for 3rd in 4:18.10. Ipsen ran down Takeharu Fujimori (4:18.89) with a quick 58.83 free leg.

Charlie Swanson of Club Wolverine swam his fastest of the season by three seconds for 5th in 4:19.38, and his teammate Tommy Cope scored a massive personal best in winning the B-final, dipping below 4:31 for the first time in 4:25.52.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Margo Geer made it eleven swims under 25 seconds for the season with the win in the women’s 50 free in a time of 24.82, just a tenth off her career-best done in Indianapolis. She’s the 2nd fastest American in the event this year, and is currently considered the front runner to earn the #2 Pan Pac spot this summer behind Simone Manuel.

Kelsi Dahlia dipped below 25 seconds for just the third time in her career, elevating her to 5th among Americans this year, and her training partner Mallory Comerford edged out Club Wolverine’s Siobhan Haughey (25.38) for 3rd in 25.35.

Also of note, after winning a swim-off to get into the A-final this morning, Katherine Douglass finished just .01 off her lifetime best for 5th place in 25.51.

MEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 21.56, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2015

Michael Andrew continues his consistent string of sub-22 second swims with his 2nd fastest ever in 21.70, just missing his best time from prelims of 21.69. That swim elevated him into #6 in the world for the year.

Wolfpack Elite’s Justin Ress finished just .02 off of his lifetime best, set at the Indianapolis stop, to take 2nd in 22.38. Zach Apple registered a season-best by over two tenths in 22.56 for 3rd, and Ress’ teammate Ryan Held took a tenth off his prelim swim in 4th (22.73).

20-year-old Devon Nowicki of Michigan Lakeshore broke 23 seconds for the first time in winning the B-final, clocking 22.98 to drop his 2016 best of 23.31.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 2:06.36, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2018

MEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL