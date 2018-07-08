Texas A&M Secures Verbal from 2x UIL 6A State Champ Emma Stephenson

Houston, Texas sprinter Emma Stephenson has announced her verbal commitment to Texas A&M University for the fall of 2019. She will join Sydney Stanford in the class of 2023.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Texas A&M University! I could not have made it to this point without the help and support from my coaches, family, and friends. Gig’em!”

A rising senior at Stratford High School, Stephenson won the 50 free (23.04) at the 2018 Texas UIL 6A State Meet. She also placed 6th in the 100 fly (53.02 in prelims) and led off both the 5th-place 200 free relay (22.95 in prelims) and the 13th-place 400 free relay (51.12 in prelims). In 2016 she won the 100 fly as a freshman.

Stephenson swims year-round for Dad’s Club Swim Team. Since notching PBs in both the 50 free and 100 fly at States, she has continued to churn out lifetime-best performances throughout the spring. At College Station Sectionals she finaled in the 50/100 free, 100 back and 100/200 fly, picking up a new time in the 200 fly. Between the KATY Senior Invite in May and the Texas Senior Circuit Long Course Meet in June, she lowered her LCM times in the 50/200 free, 200 back, 100 breast, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM.

Stephenson would have scored in the B final of the 100 fly at 2018 SEC Championships, along with current TAMU freshman Taylor Pike. Another freshman, Jing Quah, made the A final. Sophomores Raena Eldridge and Golf Sapianchai rounded out the Aggie 100 fly coterie by scoring in the C final.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.95

100 free – 50.09

100 fly – 53.02

200 fly – 2:00.93

