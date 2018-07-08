Erika Brown Swims Lifetime Best 50 Free on Day 2 of Bulldog Grand Slam

2018 BULLDOG GRAND SLAM

July 6th-8th, 2018

Garbielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia

After swimming lifetime bests in both the 100 fly (58.48) and 400 IM (4:39.04) on Friday to start the Bulldog Grand Slam, and another best time in the 400 free (4:06.72) on Saturday morning, Georgia post-grad Hali Flickinger on Saturday evening took on the race that put her on the 2016 Olympic team: the 200 fly.

There was no lifetime best, but she did pick up a 2nd event win of the meet with a 2:08.48 in finals, which was slower than her 2:07.88 in prelims (which is her best in-season swim, for what it’s worth).

Flickinger is having almost as good of a pre-championship meet as one could imagine for her, with only hiccup being that in the two of her four events that she hasn’t scratched the finals for, she’s added time in the evening session. But, that’s nothing that a few weeks of taper shouldn’t take care of as she prepare for U.S. Nationals at the end of this month.

She wasn’t the only swimmer putting out lifetime bests on Saturday. Tennessee undergrad Erika Brown, who was the breakout star of the 2018 women’s NCAA season, won the women’s 50 free on Saturday night in a new lifetime best of 25.17. Given her collegiate drops, in-season best times aren’t a surprise for Brown. The result is more stunning when stacked up on the fact that she’s now swum her lifetime best in this event 4 times in the last 7 weeks, when she previously hadn’t gone a lifetime best since Winter Juniors in 2015 (26.01).

Brown now ranks 8th among Americans in the 50 free in 2018.

Ranking 2nd behind her was 15-year old Grtchen Walsh in 25.61, which was .15 seconds away from her personal best (that she did in early June).

Brown would later swim another personal best of 1:00.96 in the 100 backstroke, beating the 1:02.36 that she swam 3 weeks ago. That is another event in which she waited a long time for a personal best: before June 15th of this year, her previous best time was a 1:04.7, from 2013.

Another Walsh sister, the elder Alex Walsh, was 2nd in this event in 1:01.32.

Other Day 2 Winners: