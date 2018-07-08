Erika Brown Swims Lifetime Best 50 Free on Day 2 of Bulldog Grand Slam

2018 BULLDOG GRAND SLAM
- July 6th-8th, 2018
- Garbielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
After swimming lifetime bests in both the 100 fly (58.48) and 400 IM (4:39.04) on Friday to start the Bulldog Grand Slam, and another best time in the 400 free (4:06.72) on Saturday morning, Georgia post-grad Hali Flickinger on Saturday evening took on the race that put her on the 2016 Olympic team: the 200 fly.
There was no lifetime best, but she did pick up a 2nd event win of the meet with a 2:08.48 in finals, which was slower than her 2:07.88 in prelims (which is her best in-season swim, for what it’s worth).
Flickinger is having almost as good of a pre-championship meet as one could imagine for her, with only hiccup being that in the two of her four events that she hasn’t scratched the finals for, she’s added time in the evening session. But, that’s nothing that a few weeks of taper shouldn’t take care of as she prepare for U.S. Nationals at the end of this month.
She wasn’t the only swimmer putting out lifetime bests on Saturday. Tennessee undergrad Erika Brown, who was the breakout star of the 2018 women’s NCAA season, won the women’s 50 free on Saturday night in a new lifetime best of 25.17. Given her collegiate drops, in-season best times aren’t a surprise for Brown. The result is more stunning when stacked up on the fact that she’s now swum her lifetime best in this event 4 times in the last 7 weeks, when she previously hadn’t gone a lifetime best since Winter Juniors in 2015 (26.01).
Brown now ranks 8th among Americans in the 50 free in 2018.
Ranking 2nd behind her was 15-year old Grtchen Walsh in 25.61, which was .15 seconds away from her personal best (that she did in early June).
Brown would later swim another personal best of 1:00.96 in the 100 backstroke, beating the 1:02.36 that she swam 3 weeks ago. That is another event in which she waited a long time for a personal best: before June 15th of this year, her previous best time was a 1:04.7, from 2013.
Another Walsh sister, the elder Alex Walsh, was 2nd in this event in 1:01.32.
Other Day 2 Winners:
- Auburn’s Santiago Grassi won the men’s 200 fly in 2:00.21. That’s a new lifetime best for a swimmer better-known for his sprint abilities: he’s the Argentine Record holder in the 100 fly.
- Tennessee’s Kyle Decoursey won the men’s 50 free in 22.68. He’s another swimmer who has already gone a lifetime best this summer, which was a 22.41 from the TNAQ June Invite, but outside of that his best time coming into the year was a similar 22.6.
- Micah Sumrall, the 2012 Olympian formerly known as Micah Lawrence, won the women’s 200 breaststroke in 2:27.21. The best time of her comeback is a 2:26.1 from the Atlanta Classic in May. She’s now representing Chattahoochee Gold in Georgia, a team for which she’s an assistant coach. 16-year old Nashville Aquatic Club swimmer Ella Nelson took 2nd in 2:28.14.
- Georgia post-grad Nic Fink won the men’s 200 breaststroke going-away in 2:13.67, which put him almost 5 seconds clear of the field. He also won the 100 breaststroke on Friday (1:01.4).
- Canadian National and Georgia undergrad Javier Acevedo won the men’s 100 backstroke in 54.68. His target meet, the Canadian Swimming Trials, run from July 18th-22nd, which means he’s a week closer to his taper event than are most of his Georgia teammates. He’a already about a second away from his lifetime best in the 100 back, which was done at last year’s World Championship trials. Acevedo swam on both Canadian mixed relays at the 2017 World Championships, which meant two bronze medals.
- After Flickinger scratched from the final, that left Tennessee undergrad Amanda Nunan to win the women’s 400 free easily in 4:12.70. That’s yet another swimmer with a new lifetime best on Saturday, improving upon the 4:14.2 that she swam at the Atlanta Classic in May. In yards, Nunan’s best event is the mile, and she’s still scheduled to swim the 800 on Sunday, where her last lifetime best of 8:42 came in 2014. Given her drop in the 400, and the 2:05-2:07 splitting, she’s due for one in the 800 as well.
- Walker Higgins won his first race of the meet, topping the men’s 400 free in 3:53.11 to finish the session. He charged out hard to a 26.6 opening 50 and 55.78 first 100 meters, which is faster than his first 100 split from the B-Final at Nationals last year, he was unable to hold that pace through the middle 200 meters, but still had enough to split 57.8 on his last 100.
