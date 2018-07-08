Florida International Opens 2019 Recruiting with Verbal from Eriana Temperino

Eriana Temperino, a rising senior at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, has announced her verbal commitment to Florida International University for 2019-20. She is planning to study Sports Medicine and Psychology.

“I fell in love with FIU’s campus and coaches instantly. The school checked everything off “my list” including the small things, like palm trees and sunshine!”

Temperino has been an A-finalist all 3 years of FHSAA high school swimming. As a freshman and a sophomore, she attended and swam for Park Vista Community High School in Lake Worth. At the 2015 FHSAA Class 4A Championship, the then-freshman Temperino took 6th in the 200 IM (2:07.94) and 13th in the 100 fly (56.80). The following year she moved to 5th in the IM (2:04.62) and 7th in the fly (55.92). This season, her first competing in the Class 1A State Meet with Trinity Christian, she came in 5th in the 200 IM (2:03.33) and 5th in the 100 fly (54.93). She also led off the runner-up 200 free relay (23.88) and the 3rd-place 400 free relay (51.12).

In club swimming, Temperino represents East Coast Aquatic Club and is coached by John Kjaerulff (who also coaches at Trinity Christian). She competed in the 100/200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM at 2017 Winter Juniors East, and was an A-finalist in all her events (100/200 free, 50/100 back, 50/100/200 fly, and 100/200 IM) at the Florida Gulf Coast Short Course Senior Championships this spring.

Coach Kjaerulff told SwimSwam, “Eriana is an amazing pickup for the FIU Panthers that will make a great impact from day one. Her attitude, work ethics, and determination are just some of the great attributes that will help her with her success!”

Top times:

50y free – 23.88

100y free – 51.12

200y free – 1:49.94

100y back – 57.58

100y fly – 54.93

100m fly – 1:02.39

200y fly – 2:03.28

200y IM – 2:03.20

