Aggies Pick Up Verbal from In-state Freestyler Sydney Stanford

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Sydney Stanford has announced her verbal commitment to Texas A&M University beginning with the 2019-20 school year. Stanford hails from Cypress, Texas and swims for Cypress Woods High School and Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Texas A&M University! I’m so thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait to be apart [sic] of such an amazing team! Gig’em!”

Stanford is primarily a 100/200 freestyler but she extends her range down to the 50 and up to the 400/500. She also excels in backstroke. At the 2018 Texas UIL 6A State Championships in February, she placed 4th in the 100 free and 7th in the 200 free, earning a PB in the 100. Two weeks later she added lifetime bests in the 200 free and 100 back at Speedo Sectionals hosted by Aggie Swim Club.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.50

100 free – 50.76

200 free – 1:50.31

50 back – 27.20

100 back – 56.71

200 back – 2:02.95

