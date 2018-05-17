De Deus, Almeida Lead Brazilian World Military Swimming Champs Roster

Brazil will send 20 swimmers to compete at the 2018 World Military Swimming Championships in Samar, Russia August 16th – 23rd.

Of the 20 athletes slated to compete for Brazil, 9 are Olympians: Leonardo De Deus, Brandonn Almeida, Miguel ValenteGraciele HerrmannManuella LyrioNatalia de LuccasJhennifer ConceicaoDaiene Marcal Dias, and Gabrielle Roncatto.

The full roster of athletes is below.

Graciele Herrmann is the only Brazilian who holds a CISM World Record in swimming, with a 25.08 in the women’s 50 meter freestyle from 2014. Compatriots Fabiola Molina, Joao Gomes Jr., Henrique Rodrigues, and Guilherme Guido also hold individual CISM World Records. The 400 meter freestyle relay team of Nicolas Oliveira, Henrique Martins, Nicholas dos Santos, and Joao de Lucca also hold the CISM record.

Though this competition is specifically for swimming, the World Military Games–not to be confused with the International Army Games, which pit teams from different militaries across the globe against one another in 22 different tactical drills designed to give spectators a thrill–have been held on a quadrennial basis since 1995. The seventh and upcoming World Military Games will take place in October 2019 in Wuhan, China.

Though next year will mark only the seventh edition of the World Military Games, some sports such as swimming had established their own editions of a Military World Championships decades prior. This year’s championships will mark the 50th World Military Swimming Championships.

The World Military Games and individual sport-specific World Military Championships are organized by the International Military Sports Council or CISM for short. The CISM consists of 136 member delegations including the United States, Russia, China, Germany, and France, to name a few.

Athlete Branch Club
MIGUEL LEITE VALENTE Army Minas Tênis Clube
GIOVANNA TOMANIK DIAMANTE Army Esporte Clube Pinheiros
GRACIELE HERRMANN Army Grêmio Náutico União
LEONARDO COELHO SANTOS Army Esporte Clube Pinheiros
LEONARDO GOMES DE DEUS Army Unisanta
MANUELLA DUARTE LYRIO Army Esporte Clube Pinheiros
NATÁLIA DE LUCCAS Army Esporte Clube Pinheiros
PÂMELA ALENCAR DE SOUZA Army Esporte Clube Pinheiros
PEDRO H. BRASIL CARDONA Army Esporte Clube Pinheiros
KAUE DA SILVA CARVALHO Army Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
ARTHUR PEDROSO Army Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
GABRIEL DA SILVA SANTOS Air Force Esporte Clube Pinheiros
PEDRO HENRIQUE SILVA SPAJARI Air Force Esporte Clube Pinheiros
JHENNIFER ALVES DA CONCEIÇÃO Air Force Esporte Clube Pinheiros
VIVIANE EICHELBERGER JUNGBLUT Air Force Grêmio Náutico União
BRANDONN PIERRY CRUZ DE ALMEIDA Navy Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
DAIENE MARÇAL DIAS Navy Clube de Regatas Flamengo
FABIO ARIKAWA SANTI Navy Americana
GABRIELLE GONÇALVES RONCATTO Navy Unisanta
NATHÁLIA SIQUEIRA DE ALMEIDA Navy Clube de Regatas Flamengo

