De Deus, Almeida Lead Brazilian World Military Swimming Champs Roster

Brazil will send 20 swimmers to compete at the 2018 World Military Swimming Championships in Samar, Russia August 16th – 23rd.

Of the 20 athletes slated to compete for Brazil, 9 are Olympians: Leonardo De Deus, Brandonn Almeida, Miguel Valente, Graciele Herrmann, Manuella Lyrio, Natalia de Luccas, Jhennifer Conceicao, Daiene Marcal Dias, and Gabrielle Roncatto.

The full roster of athletes is below.

Graciele Herrmann is the only Brazilian who holds a CISM World Record in swimming, with a 25.08 in the women’s 50 meter freestyle from 2014. Compatriots Fabiola Molina, Joao Gomes Jr., Henrique Rodrigues, and Guilherme Guido also hold individual CISM World Records. The 400 meter freestyle relay team of Nicolas Oliveira, Henrique Martins, Nicholas dos Santos, and Joao de Lucca also hold the CISM record.

Though this competition is specifically for swimming, the World Military Games–not to be confused with the International Army Games, which pit teams from different militaries across the globe against one another in 22 different tactical drills designed to give spectators a thrill–have been held on a quadrennial basis since 1995. The seventh and upcoming World Military Games will take place in October 2019 in Wuhan, China.

Though next year will mark only the seventh edition of the World Military Games, some sports such as swimming had established their own editions of a Military World Championships decades prior. This year’s championships will mark the 50th World Military Swimming Championships.

The World Military Games and individual sport-specific World Military Championships are organized by the International Military Sports Council or CISM for short. The CISM consists of 136 member delegations including the United States, Russia, China, Germany, and France, to name a few.