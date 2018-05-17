Emily O’Neil Signs with LaGrange as 1st-Ever Recruited Swimmer from Club, High School

Emily O’Neil, a senior at Chalmette High School in Chalmette, Louisiana, has signed to swim for LaGrange College in the fall; she plans to major in Animation.

“From the first time I stepped onto campus, LaGrange felt like home. I have already made some amazing friends and I could not imagine going anywhere else. The Animation program at LaGrange is exactly what I am looking for as well. I cannot wait to be a Panther in the Fall!”

O’Neil hails from Meraux, Louisiana. She was a three-time letterman for the Chalmette High swim team under coach Millie Soroe and holds the school record in the 200 IM. She also becomes the first Owl swimmer in school history to sign to swim in college. She swims year-round for the St. Bernard Swim Club Bluefins, where she is a multiple-year state qualifier in the 100 breast and 200 breast under head coach Adam Battaglia.

LaGrange, located in LaGrange, Georgia, is a member of the Sun Coast Swimming Conference (Division III). O’Neil’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 100/200 breast and 200 IM at 2018 Sun Coast Conference Championships.

Top times:

100 breast – 1:21.99

200 breast – 2:58.51

200 IM – 2:47.21

50 free – 31.71

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].