Ledecky’s World Record Highlights Indy Pro Swim Series Day 1

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- May 16th-20th, 2018
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- 50m
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Omega Results
The 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis got off to a wild start on Wednesday night from the IUPUI Natatorium, as the opening heat produced a massive world record breaking performance.
It was none other than Katie Ledecky, the five-time Olympic gold medalist and 14-time world champion, who stunningly blew by her own world mark in the women’s 1500 freestyle. Swimming in her first race as a professional athlete after a two-year stint in the NCAA with the Stanford Cardinal, the 21-year-old knocked exactly five seconds off her world record in a time of 15:20.48. Her previous best was done at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, where she went 15:25.48. After many thought the native of Bethesda, Maryland had stagnated with her performances at the 2017 World Championships, that is clearly not the case. For a point of reference, she won the gold medal in a time of 15:31.82 last summer in Budapest.
This swim feels reminiscent to Ledecky’s 800 free world record done in early 2016, when she went 8:06.68 at the Austin Pro Swim for her first ‘in-season’ world record. Read more on her world record swim here, and watch the race video here.
Teenage standout Erica Sullivan from the Sandpipers of Nevada took the runner-up spot in 16:09.88, over 49 seconds back. Hannah Moore of the Wolfpack Elite was 3rd, and Leah Smith was notably back in 6th. Check out the full top-8 below.
Women’s 1500m Freestyle Top 8
- Katie Ledecky, Stanford, 15:20.48
- Erica Sullivan, Sandpipers of Nevada, 16:09.88
- Hannah Moore, Wolfpack Elite, 16:15.37
- Megan Byrnes, Unattached (Stanford), 16:20.23
- Ashley Neidigh, Unattached (Mvn), 16:21.62
- Leah Smith, Tucson Ford, 16:22.37
- Madelyn Donohoe, The Fish, 16:26.94
- Cassy Jernberg, Indiana Swim Team, 16:27.24
For the men, Zane Grothe of the Mission Viejo Natadores pulled away from Marcelo Acosta around the 600m mark and never looked back, winning easily in 15:05.31. Grothe actually negative the split the race, flipping at 7:33.78 at the 750 and coming back in 7:31.53.
Logan Houck from the Sandpipers of Nevada ended up 2nd in 15:17.42, with PJ Ransford 3rd and Acosta 4th. Check out the full top-8 below.
Men’s 1500m Freestyle Top 8
- Zane Grothe, Mission Viejo, 15:05.31
- Logan Houck, Sandpipers of Nevada, 15:17.42
- PJ Ransford, Club Wolverine, 15:24.69
- Marcelo Acosta, University of Louisville, 15:26.68
- Ricardo Vargas, Club Wolverine, 15:29.72
- Brennan Gravley, Sandpipers of Nevada, 15:32.50
- Felix Auboeck, Club Wolverine, 15:44.41
- T.C. Smith, University of Louisville, 15:46.79
8 Comments on "Ledecky’s World Record Highlights Indy Pro Swim Series Day 1"
Ledecky would’ve been third for guys 😂 so impressive.
Pay her!!!! dolla dolla bills y’all
Wow, nothing like making a statement in your first pro race. Great going & congratulations Katie!