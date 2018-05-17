Ledecky’s World Record Highlights Indy Pro Swim Series Day 1

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

The 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis got off to a wild start on Wednesday night from the IUPUI Natatorium, as the opening heat produced a massive world record breaking performance.

It was none other than Katie Ledecky, the five-time Olympic gold medalist and 14-time world champion, who stunningly blew by her own world mark in the women’s 1500 freestyle. Swimming in her first race as a professional athlete after a two-year stint in the NCAA with the Stanford Cardinal, the 21-year-old knocked exactly five seconds off her world record in a time of 15:20.48. Her previous best was done at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, where she went 15:25.48. After many thought the native of Bethesda, Maryland had stagnated with her performances at the 2017 World Championships, that is clearly not the case. For a point of reference, she won the gold medal in a time of 15:31.82 last summer in Budapest.

This swim feels reminiscent to Ledecky’s 800 free world record done in early 2016, when she went 8:06.68 at the Austin Pro Swim for her first ‘in-season’ world record. Read more on her world record swim here, and watch the race video here.

Teenage standout Erica Sullivan from the Sandpipers of Nevada took the runner-up spot in 16:09.88, over 49 seconds back. Hannah Moore of the Wolfpack Elite was 3rd, and Leah Smith was notably back in 6th. Check out the full top-8 below.

Women’s 1500m Freestyle Top 8

Katie Ledecky, Stanford, 15:20.48 Erica Sullivan, Sandpipers of Nevada, 16:09.88 Hannah Moore, Wolfpack Elite, 16:15.37 Megan Byrnes, Unattached (Stanford), 16:20.23 Ashley Neidigh, Unattached (Mvn), 16:21.62 Leah Smith, Tucson Ford, 16:22.37 Madelyn Donohoe, The Fish, 16:26.94 Cassy Jernberg, Indiana Swim Team, 16:27.24

For the men, Zane Grothe of the Mission Viejo Natadores pulled away from Marcelo Acosta around the 600m mark and never looked back, winning easily in 15:05.31. Grothe actually negative the split the race, flipping at 7:33.78 at the 750 and coming back in 7:31.53.

Logan Houck from the Sandpipers of Nevada ended up 2nd in 15:17.42, with PJ Ransford 3rd and Acosta 4th. Check out the full top-8 below.

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Top 8