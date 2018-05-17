Zack Wolbert to Join Sister Emily at La Salle University Next Fall

Zack Wolbert from the Pocono Family YMCA Piranhas Swim Team has committed to swim at La Salle University, where his sister Emily Wolbert is currently a sophomore. A 9-time YMCA Nationals finalist, 18-time district champion, and 8-time YMCA state champion, Wolbert swims for his father, coach Mike Wolbert. The elder Wolbert said he “couldn’t be happier that Zack is going to swim for a quality program like La Salle.” He added, “Jamie Platt is a long-time colleague who shares the same love for the sport and I have, and Frank Keefe, who joined the program last year, is a swimming legend. Our children are truly blessed to have the opportunity that La Salle has given them.” He believes “it’s a bonus for the family that Zack and Emily will swim together in college” and is “confident that like Emily, Zack will be a valued part of the Explorer Team.”

Wolbert has been swimming competitively since the age of 3 and swam at La Salle for YMCA PA East Districts for many years. His family told SwimSwam, “Early in the recruiting process Zack had conversations with Jamie Platt, Head Coach at La Salle, who helped Zack understand the recruiting process from a coach’s perspective. In the end it was this advice, without expectation, that built trust with Jamie and influenced his decision to attend La Salle.”

Wolbert holds numerous records in Monroe County, despite foregoing swimming for his high school team. He is the only swimmer from Monroe County to ever attend and final at USA Swimming Junior Nationals. This year at YMCA Short Course Nationals he achieved 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th in his individual events. In 2016 he and his sister both finaled at Y Nats in the 200 fly and hope to repeat this at 2019 Atlantic-10 Championships next year.

Top times:

100 Free – 46.96

200 Free – 1:41.54

500 Free – 4:35.94

100 Back – 50.66

200 Back – 1:52.29

100 Fly – 49.37

200 Fly – 1:47.69

200 IM – 1:50.06

400IM – 3:55.77

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].