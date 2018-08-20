2018 Asian Games: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Schedule & Results

The second day of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta will feature seven different events, with the 800 free, 50 back, 200 IM and 4×200 free relay for men, and the 50 fly, 100 free and 200 breast for women.

18-year-old Japanese star Rikako Ikee will be the highlight of the day as she competes in both the 50 fly and 100 free. She holds the Asian Record in both events and set the Games Record on day 1 in the 100 leading off Japan’s relay in 53.60. Her Asian Records, both set in 2018, stand at 25.11 and 53.03 in those events.

The day will also feature a stacked men’s 200 IM field that includes 2016 Olympic and 2017 World Championship silver and bronze medalists Kosuke Hagino and Wang Shun, Junior World Record holder Qin Haiyang, and two-time 400 IM World Champion Daiya Seto.

For the men’s 800 freestyle, only the slower seeded heat will swim with prelims and then the top-seeded heat will go with finals. That one will include China’s Sun Yang, the three-time World Champion in the event who won the 200 free on day 1. For a full preview of day 2, click here.

Men’s 800 Free Timed Final (Early Heats)

Asian Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (CHN), 2009

Asian Games Record: N/A

Women’s 50 Fly Prelims

Asian Record: 25.11, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2018

(JPN), 2018 Asian Games Record: 25.83, Lu Ying (CHN), 2014

Men’s 50 Back Prelims

Asian Record: 24.24, Junya Koga (JPN), 2009

Asian Games Record: 24.28, Junya Koga (JPN), 2014

Women’s 100 Free Prelims

Asian Record: 53.03, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2018

(JPN), 2018 Asian Games Record: 53.60, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2018

Men’s 200 IM Prelims

Asian Record: 1:55.07, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2016

(JPN), 2016 Asian Games Record: 1:55.34, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2014

Women’s 200 Breast Prelims

Asian Record: 2:19.65, Rie Kaneto (JPN), 2016

Asian Games Record: 2:21.82, Kanako Watanabe (JPN), 2014

Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Prelims