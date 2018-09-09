Watch Select Race Videos From 2018 FINA World Cup Kazan Day 3

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

The final day of the World Cup Series in Kazan ended with 3 new World Cup Records biting the dust. Ukraine’s Andrii Govorov snapped a new 50m fly record, while Sarah Sjotrom of Sweden and Anton Chupkov of Russia cranked out new marks in the 100m fly and 200m breast, respectively.

All told, Sjostrom is on top of the women’s FINA World Cup leaderboard through just this first meet, while Russia’s Vlad Morozov is the #1 male thus far.

The 2018 World Cup series continues with the Doha, Qatar stop taking place September 13th-15th.

Men’s 50m fly

Women’s 100m fly (partial)

Men’s 200 breast (partial)