Watch Select Race Videos From 2018 FINA World Cup Kazan Day 3

The final day of the World Cup Series in Kazan ended with 3 new World Cup Records biting the dust. Ukraine’s Andrii Govorov snapped a new 50m fly record, while Sarah Sjotrom of Sweden and Anton Chupkov of Russia cranked out new marks in the 100m fly and 200m breast, respectively.
All told, Sjostrom is on top of the women’s FINA World Cup leaderboard through just this first meet, while Russia’s Vlad Morozov is the #1 male thus far.
The 2018 World Cup series continues with the Doha, Qatar stop taking place September 13th-15th.
Men’s 50m fly
Vladimir Morozov and Andrew Michael were joined by world record holder Andriy Govorov in the #50FLY #Kazan #FINA #SWC18. 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV pic.twitter.com/UlDFyaKLSl
— FINA (@fina1908) September 9, 2018
Women’s 100m fly (partial)
A first taste of the action from the last day of the #SWC18 #Kazan with @sarahsjostrom in the water again. #100FLY #FINA
📌 Instagram: @fina1908
📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV
📲 FINApp pic.twitter.com/pwhGPeEATI
— FINA (@fina1908) September 9, 2018
Men’s 200 breast (partial)
Anton Chupkov was looking to double up with a win in the 200m Breast @speedo 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV pic.twitter.com/yHXaWrAAAX
— FINA (@fina1908) September 9, 2018
