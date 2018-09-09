2018 FINA World Cup Kazan Day 3 Prelims: Govorov Lurking

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

The final day of the first stop of the 2018 World Cup Series got underway in Kazan this morning, with the key performers of the meet setting themselves up for a final push in tonight’s final.

Highlights from the AM:

America’s Michael Andrew dove in twice this morning, racing the 50m fly and 100m back. He wound up with the 2nd seed in each, clocking 23.45 and 55.76, respectively.

Taking the top seed in the 50m fly was world record holder Andrii Govorov of Ukraine, who comfortably touched the wall in 23.28, just 05 off of Chad Le Clos’ World Cup Record. Look for him to pounce this evening, most likely wrecking that time.

The men’s 100m back saw sole Australian competitor Mitch Larkin cruise to the all first in 55.74 to enable the 2015 World Champion to potentially make it a 1-2 victory with his earlier gold in the 200m back.

Swedish speedster Sarah Sjostrom also rattled the World Cup Record board, tying Japan’s Rikako Ikee’s 57.56 mark from 2015. Sjostrom’s morning swim blew away the field, although the top 4 females were all under a minute. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say Ikee’s mark is most likely history once Sjostrom hits the pool tonight.

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu was in the water once again, clocking 2:11.51 in the women’s 200m IM to claim the pole position. Hosszu has raced a total of 8 events thus far this stop and she racked up 4 medals yesterday alone. Russia’s Yuliya Efimova was also in the 200m IM race this morning, taking the 2nd seed in a very distance 2:16.06 after finishing 1st in the women’s 50m breast (31.03).