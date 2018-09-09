Watanabe, Matsumoto Double Up On Wins To Close JPN Student C’ships

94TH JAPAN STUDENT SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 94th Japan Student/Inter-Collegiate Swimming Championships concluded today in Yokohama, with Meiji University taking its 4th consecutive title for the men, while Japan’s Sports University claimed its 19th title overall for the women.

Highlights from Day 3:

19-year-old Hiroko Makino took the women’s 400m IM event, clocking 4:42.48 for gold. That was enough to hold off Mahiro Ishii, the women’s 400m free winner from night 1, who settled for silver in this IM race with a time of 4:43.20.

Last night’s 200m IM winner for the men, Tomoya Takeuchi, made it a sweep with a 400m IM gold this evening. The Waseda University athlete scored a mark of 4:16.00, logging a new personal best by more than 2 seconds.

Rika Omoto doubled up on her 200m IM victory from night 2 with another win tonight in the women’s 100m free. Omoto finished in 55.54 for the title, a time that checks-in as a career best for the 21-year-old.

Pan Pacs bronze medalist Katsuhiro Matsumoto further solidified himself as an emerging freestyler for the nation of Japan after winning teh 200m free on night 1 in a solid 1:46.93. This evening, he secured the 100m free tgold in 49.11, splitting 23.69/25.42 for the win.

The women’s 100m back tonight belonged to Anna Konishi, the 21-year-old who made this event’s final at Pan Pacs, only to be disqualified and out of medal contention after earning a prelims time of 1:00.30. Tonight, Konishi clocked 1:00.48 to give her Chukyo University more points and get the win over Rumi Teramoto, who touched just .13 later in 1:00.61.

Mainstay Kanako Watanabe doubled up on her 100m breast win with a victory in the 200m distance, finishing in 2:24.18 to get the job done.

Reigning 200m breast world record holder on the men’s side, Ippei Watanabe, was too quick for the competition in his race, winning in 2:10.00, including splits of 1:02.62/1:07.38. Watanabe took the Pan Pacs gold in a new championship record mark of 2:07.75 last month.