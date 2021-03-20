Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Races From Night Three

2021 NCAA WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Recap

In case you missed the action Friday evening, let’s take a look at all of the finals races from day three of the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships. During the session, the finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 medley relay took place. In the team scores, Virginia continues to hold a 100-point lead over NC State. It was quite an historic night in Greensboro, with three broken ACC records, one broken NCAA/U.S. Open record, and the 3rd-fastest 200 medley relay in history.

400 IM FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
  • American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
  • U.S. Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
  • Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
  • 2019 Champion: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:57.03
  • 2020 Top Performer: Brooke Forde (Stanford) – 4:01.53

Top 3:

  1. Brooke Forde (Stanford)- 4:01.57 *Pool Record
  2. Ella Nelson (Virginia)- 4:02.33 *ACC Record
  3. Lauren Poole (Kentucky)- 4:02.73

100 FLY FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019
  • American Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 49.38 — 2020
  • US Open Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019
  • Meet Record: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26 — 2019
  • 2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26
  • 2020 Top Performer: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26

Top 3:

  1. Maggie MacNeil (Michigan)- 48.89 *U.S. Open/NCAA Record
  2. Kate Douglass (Virginia)- 49.55
  3. Kylee Alons (NC State)- 50.35

200 FREE FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10
  • American Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10
  • U.S. Open Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10
  • Meet Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10
  • 2019 Champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 1:40.26
  • 2020 Top Performer: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 1:41.66

Top 3:

  1. Paige Madden (Virginia)- 1:42.35
  2. Talia Bates (Florida)- 1:43.49
  3. Kelly Pash (Texas)- 1:43.50

100 BREAST FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019
  • American Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019
  • US Open Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019
  • Meet Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019
  • 2019 Champion: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73
  • 2020 Top Performer: Sophie Hansson (NC State), 57.74

Top 3:

  1. Sophie Hansson (NC State)- 57.23 *ACC Record
  2. Kaitlyn Dobler (USC)- 57.46
  3. Alexis Wenger (Virginia)- 57.67

100 BACK FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019 – 49.18
  • American Record: Regan Smith, 2021 – 49.16
  • U.S. Open Record: Regan Smith, 2021 – 49.16
  • Meet Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019 – 49.18
  • 2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 49.18
  • 2020 Top Performer: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 49.70

Top 3:

  1. Katharine Berkoff (NC State)- 49.74 *Pool/ACC Record
  2. Rhyan White (Alabama)- 50.21
  3. Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin)- 50.39

200 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Virginia, 1:32.93 – 2021
  • American Record: Virginia, 1:32.93 – 2021
  • U.S. Open Record: Virginia, 1:32.93 – 2021
  • Meet Record: Stanford, 1:33.11 – 2018
  • 2019 Champion: Tennessee, 1:34.10
  • 2020 Top Performer: Virginia, 1:33.91

Top 3:

  1. NC State- 1:33.18
  2. Virginia- 1:34.13
  3. Ohio State- 1:34.96

Team Scores (After 200 Medley Relay)

  1. Virginia 344
  2. NC State 241
  3. Texas 224
  4. California 210
  5. Ohio State 177.5
  6. Alabama 155
  7. Stanford 140
  8. Michigan 127.5
  9. Georgia 115
  10. Kentucky/UNC 114
  11. (tie)
  12. Tennessee 90
  13. Louisville 81
  14. Missouri 79
  15. Florida 74.5
  16. Texas A&M/Northwestern 64
  17. (tie)
  18. Indiana 63
  19. USC/Miami 42
  20. (tie)
  21. Minnesota 40
  22. Wisconsin 39
  23. Virginia Tech 28
  24. Nebraska 22
  25. Arkansas 21
  26. Arizona 17.5
  27. Georgia Tech 16
  28. Purdue 13
  29. LSU 9
  30. Houston 6
  31. San Diego State 6
  32. Notre Dame/Duke 4
  33. (tie)
  34. Akron 3

