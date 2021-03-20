WATCH: Races From Night Three

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results – Swimming
- Live Results – Diving
Day 3 Finals Recap
In case you missed the action Friday evening, let’s take a look at all of the finals races from day three of the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships. During the session, the finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 medley relay took place. In the team scores, Virginia continues to hold a 100-point lead over NC State. It was quite an historic night in Greensboro, with three broken ACC records, one broken NCAA/U.S. Open record, and the 3rd-fastest 200 medley relay in history.
- Read more about 400 IM runner-up Nelson’s ACC record swim here.
- Read more about MacNeil’s historic 100 fly swim here.
- Read more about Hansson’s ACC record 100 breast swim here.
- Read more on Berkoff’s historic 100 back swim here.
- Read more about NC State’s historic 200 medley relay here.
400 IM FINALS
- NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
- American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
- Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
- 2019 Champion: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:57.03
- 2020 Top Performer: Brooke Forde (Stanford) – 4:01.53
Top 3:
- Brooke Forde (Stanford)- 4:01.57 *Pool Record
- Ella Nelson (Virginia)- 4:02.33 *ACC Record
- Lauren Poole (Kentucky)- 4:02.73
"Brooke Forde is the champion in the 400 IM!" 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/VFD8F8F9QH
— Stanford WSwim/Dive (@stanfordwswim) March 20, 2021
100 FLY FINALS
NCAA Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019
- American Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 49.38 — 2020
US Open Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019 Meet Record: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26 — 2019
- 2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26
- 2020 Top Performer: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26
Top 3:
- Maggie MacNeil (Michigan)- 48.89 *U.S. Open/NCAA Record
- Kate Douglass (Virginia)- 49.55
- Kylee Alons (NC State)- 50.35
Maggie. MacNeil.
That's it. That's the tweet. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YZel3xXja8
— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 19, 2021
200 FREE FINALS
- NCAA Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10
- American Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10
- U.S. Open Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10
- Meet Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10
- 2019 Champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 1:40.26
- 2020 Top Performer: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 1:41.66
Top 3:
- Paige Madden (Virginia)- 1:42.35
- Talia Bates (Florida)- 1:43.49
- Kelly Pash (Texas)- 1:43.50
🥇 Second individual event, second NCAA title for Paige Madden! She wins the 200 free in 1:42.35! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/F38RovCrXy
— Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) March 19, 2021
100 BREAST FINALS
- NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019
- American Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019
- US Open Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019
- Meet Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019
- 2019 Champion: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73
- 2020 Top Performer: Sophie Hansson (NC State), 57.74
Top 3:
- Sophie Hansson (NC State)- 57.23 *ACC Record
- Kaitlyn Dobler (USC)- 57.46
- Alexis Wenger (Virginia)- 57.67
History made: AGAIN.@HanssonSophie becomes the first women’s swimmer in team history to win an NCAA individual title!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/RXNehais3z
— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 19, 2021
100 BACK FINALS
- NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019 – 49.18
- American Record: Regan Smith, 2021 – 49.16
- U.S. Open Record: Regan Smith, 2021 – 49.16
- Meet Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019 – 49.18
- 2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 49.18
- 2020 Top Performer: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 49.70
Top 3:
- Katharine Berkoff (NC State)- 49.74 *Pool/ACC Record
- Rhyan White (Alabama)- 50.21
- Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin)- 50.39
That 100 back race as promised 🤩
Peep that last underwater by @_katpoop!!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/TWmE8PgUrq
— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 20, 2021
200 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: Virginia, 1:32.93 – 2021
- American Record: Virginia, 1:32.93 – 2021
- U.S. Open Record: Virginia, 1:32.93 – 2021
- Meet Record: Stanford, 1:33.11 – 2018
- 2019 Champion: Tennessee, 1:34.10
- 2020 Top Performer: Virginia, 1:33.91
Top 3:
- NC State- 1:33.18
- Virginia- 1:34.13
- Ohio State- 1:34.96
We needed one more 🏆 on this Friday!@_katpoop (23.27), @HanssonSophie (25.92), @sirenarowe_ (22.73) and @kylee_alons (21.26) take the 200 medley W in 1:33.18!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/2pFmFcRMIZ
— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 20, 2021
Team Scores (After 200 Medley Relay)
- Virginia 344
- NC State 241
- Texas 224
- California 210
- Ohio State 177.5
- Alabama 155
- Stanford 140
- Michigan 127.5
- Georgia 115
- Kentucky/UNC 114
- (tie)
- Tennessee 90
- Louisville 81
- Missouri 79
- Florida 74.5
- Texas A&M/Northwestern 64
- (tie)
- Indiana 63
- USC/Miami 42
- (tie)
- Minnesota 40
- Wisconsin 39
- Virginia Tech 28
- Nebraska 22
- Arkansas 21
- Arizona 17.5
- Georgia Tech 16
- Purdue 13
- LSU 9
- Houston 6
- San Diego State 6
- Notre Dame/Duke 4
- (tie)
- Akron 3