WATCH: Races From Night Three

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In case you missed the action Friday evening, let’s take a look at all of the finals races from day three of the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships. During the session, the finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 medley relay took place. In the team scores, Virginia continues to hold a 100-point lead over NC State. It was quite an historic night in Greensboro, with three broken ACC records, one broken NCAA/U.S. Open record, and the 3rd-fastest 200 medley relay in history.

400 IM FINALS

Top 3:

"Brooke Forde is the champion in the 400 IM!" 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/VFD8F8F9QH — Stanford WSwim/Dive (@stanfordwswim) March 20, 2021

100 FLY FINALS

NCAA Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/ Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019

American Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 49.38 — 2020

US Open Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/ Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019

Meet Record: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26 — 2019

2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26

2020 Top Performer: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26

Top 3:

200 FREE FINALS

NCAA Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

American Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

U.S. Open Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

Meet Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

2019 Champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 1:40.26

2020 Top Performer: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 1:41.66

Top 3:

🥇 Second individual event, second NCAA title for Paige Madden! She wins the 200 free in 1:42.35! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/F38RovCrXy — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) March 19, 2021

100 BREAST FINALS

NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019

American Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019

US Open Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019

Meet Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019

2019 Champion: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73

2020 Top Performer: Sophie Hansson (NC State), 57.74

Top 3:

History made: AGAIN.@HanssonSophie becomes the first women’s swimmer in team history to win an NCAA individual title!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/RXNehais3z — NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 19, 2021

100 BACK FINALS

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019 – 49.18

American Record: Regan Smith, 2021 – 49.16

U.S. Open Record: Regan Smith, 2021 – 49.16

Meet Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019 – 49.18

2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 49.18

2020 Top Performer: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 49.70

Top 3:

That 100 back race as promised 🤩 Peep that last underwater by @_katpoop!!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/TWmE8PgUrq — NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 20, 2021

200 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: Virginia, 1:32.93 – 2021

American Record: Virginia, 1:32.93 – 2021

U.S. Open Record: Virginia, 1:32.93 – 2021

Meet Record: Stanford, 1:33.11 – 2018

2019 Champion: Tennessee, 1:34.10

2020 Top Performer: Virginia, 1:33.91

Top 3:

NC State- 1:33.18 Virginia- 1:34.13 Ohio State- 1:34.96

Team Scores (After 200 Medley Relay)