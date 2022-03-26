WATCH: Matt Fallon Drops 1:49.03 200 Breast Prelim

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Reported by Michael Hamann.
200 breast
- NCAA Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91
- NCAA Meet Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91
- American Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91
- US Open Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91
- Pool Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:48.12
Top 8 finishers:
- Matt Fallon (PENN- Freshman): 1:49.03
- Max McHugh (MINN- Senior): 1:50.31
- Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 1:50.38
- Caspar Corbeau (TEX- Junior): 1:50.51
- Reece Whitley (CAL- Senior): 1:50.71
- Caio Pumputis (GT- 5Y): 1:50.85
- Carles Coll Marti (VT- Sophomore): 1:51.19
- Daniel Roy (STAN- Senior): 1:51.32
Matt Fallon held onto the top seed as 100 breast champion Max McHugh won the final heat in 1:50.31. Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand qualified third in 1:50.38 and Texas’ Caspar Corbeau finished 4th in 1:50.51. Cal will have 2 A finalists and 3 B finalists, while Texas will 1 A and 1 B final.
Penn freshman Matt Fallon blasted the top time in heat 6, touching in 1:49.03 to take the top seed with one heat to go. Fallon hit a huge 27.1 on the third 50 to separate himself form the field.
Cal’s Reece Whitley, the third seed, won his heat in 1:50.71. Georgia Tech’s Caio Pumputis finished second in 1:50.85.
Texas’ Jake Foster put up a massive swim in heat four, winning in 1:51.40 and now holds the top time heading into the circle seeded heats.
Cal’s Liam Bell dominated heat 2, winning in 1:52.2, dropping over two seconds from his seed.