Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Matt Fallon Drops 1:49.03 200 Breast Prelim

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Morning Heat Sheet

Reported by Michael Hamann.

200 breast

  • NCAA Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91
  • NCAA Meet Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91
  • American Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91
  • US Open Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91
  • Pool Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:48.12

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Matt Fallon (PENN- Freshman): 1:49.03
  2. Max McHugh (MINN- Senior): 1:50.31
  3. Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 1:50.38
  4. Caspar Corbeau (TEX- Junior): 1:50.51
  5. Reece Whitley (CAL- Senior): 1:50.71
  6. Caio Pumputis (GT- 5Y): 1:50.85
  7. Carles Coll Marti (VT- Sophomore): 1:51.19
  8. Daniel Roy (STAN- Senior): 1:51.32

Matt Fallon held onto the top seed as 100 breast champion Max McHugh won the final heat in 1:50.31. Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand qualified third in 1:50.38 and Texas’ Caspar Corbeau finished 4th in 1:50.51. Cal will have 2 A finalists and 3 B finalists, while Texas will 1 A and 1 B final.

Penn freshman Matt Fallon blasted the top time in heat 6, touching in 1:49.03 to take the top seed with one heat to go. Fallon hit a huge 27.1 on the third 50 to separate himself form the field.

Cal’s Reece Whitley, the third seed, won his heat in 1:50.71. Georgia Tech’s Caio Pumputis finished second in 1:50.85.

Texas’ Jake Foster put up a massive swim in heat four, winning in 1:51.40 and now holds the top time heading into the circle seeded heats.

Cal’s Liam Bell dominated heat 2, winning in 1:52.2, dropping over two seconds from his seed.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!