WATCH: Matt Fallon Drops 1:49.03 200 Breast Prelim

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Morning Heat Sheet

Reported by Michael Hamann.

200 breast

NCAA Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

NCAA Meet Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

American Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

US Open Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

Pool Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:48.12

Top 8 finishers:

Matt Fallon (PENN- Freshman): 1:49.03 Max McHugh (MINN- Senior): 1:50.31 Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 1:50.38 Caspar Corbeau (TEX- Junior): 1:50.51 Reece Whitley (CAL- Senior): 1:50.71 Caio Pumputis (GT- 5Y): 1:50.85 Carles Coll Marti (VT- Sophomore): 1:51.19 Daniel Roy (STAN- Senior): 1:51.32

Matt Fallon held onto the top seed as 100 breast champion Max McHugh won the final heat in 1:50.31. Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand qualified third in 1:50.38 and Texas’ Caspar Corbeau finished 4th in 1:50.51. Cal will have 2 A finalists and 3 B finalists, while Texas will 1 A and 1 B final.

Penn freshman Matt Fallon blasted the top time in heat 6, touching in 1:49.03 to take the top seed with one heat to go. Fallon hit a huge 27.1 on the third 50 to separate himself form the field.

Cal’s Reece Whitley, the third seed, won his heat in 1:50.71. Georgia Tech’s Caio Pumputis finished second in 1:50.85.

Texas’ Jake Foster put up a massive swim in heat four, winning in 1:51.40 and now holds the top time heading into the circle seeded heats.

Cal’s Liam Bell dominated heat 2, winning in 1:52.2, dropping over two seconds from his seed.