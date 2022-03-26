WATCH: Bjorn Seeliger Rips 40.75 100 Free for Top Seed

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Morning Heat Sheet

Reported by Michael Hamann.

100 free

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

Pool Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 40.46

Top 8 finishers:

Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 40.75 Jordan Crooks (TENN- Freshman): 41.16 Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 41.19 Andrei Minakov (STAN- Sophomore): 41.29 Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 41.45 Danny Krueger (TEX- Senior): 41.46 Matt King (UVA- Sophomore): 41.48 Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 41.52

Cal’s Seeliger held on to the top seed and Crooks held on to the second seed after top seed Brooks Curry won the final heat in 41.19. Stanford’s Andrei Minakov will come in as the fourth seed in 41.29. UVA will also have two swimmers in the A final, with their sophomore duo of Matt King and Matt Brownstead qualifying 7th and 8th.

Cal’s Bjoern Seeliger blasted a 40.75 to win heat six, just ahead of Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, who touched second in 41.16.

Texas’ Daniel Krueger won heat five in 41.46 and now sits second behind Kibler with two heats remaining.

Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw touched first in heat four with a 41.63, just ahead of his teammate Bruno Blaskovic, who touched in 41.72.

Heat three saw Texas senior Drew Kibler win going away in 41.45, a time that should hold up to qualify for the A final.