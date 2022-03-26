WATCH: Destin Lasco 1:37.80 200 Back Prelim Swim

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Morning Heat Sheet

Reported by Michael Hamann.

200 back

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73

NCAA Meet Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73

American Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73

US Open Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73

Pool Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73

Top 8 finishers:

Cal’s Destin Lasco defender his top seed, winning the final heat in 1:37.80. Texas sophomore Carson Foster qualified second in 1:38.00 and will be the lone Longhorn with a second swim tonight. Cal gains a huge advantage here, with three swimmers in the A final and a fourth swimmer in the B final

Texas’ Carson Foster won heat five in 1:38.00, touching just ahead of Cal’s Daniel Carr. Florida’s Kieran Smith was 3rd in the heat with a 1:38.99.

Cal’s Bryce Mefford won heat four in 1:38.94, .01 ahead of Stanford’s Leon MacAlister. Virginia’s Jack Aikens was out quick in the heat but faded down the stretch.