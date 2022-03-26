WATCH: Destin Lasco 1:37.80 200 Back Prelim Swim

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Reported by Michael Hamann.
200 back
- NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
- NCAA Meet Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
- American Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
- US Open Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
- Pool Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
Top 8 finishers:
- Destin Lasco (CAL- Sophomore): 1:37.80
- Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 1:38.00
- Daniel Carr (CAL- 5Y): 1:38.28
- Jack Dahlgren (Missouri- Senior): 1:38.85
- Bryce Mefford (CAL- 5Y): 1:38.94
- Leon MacAlister (STAN- Junior): 1:38.95
- Kieran Smith (FLOR- Senior): 1:38.99
- Justin Grender (UVA- Senior): 1:39.49
Cal’s Destin Lasco defender his top seed, winning the final heat in 1:37.80. Texas sophomore Carson Foster qualified second in 1:38.00 and will be the lone Longhorn with a second swim tonight. Cal gains a huge advantage here, with three swimmers in the A final and a fourth swimmer in the B final
Texas’ Carson Foster won heat five in 1:38.00, touching just ahead of Cal’s Daniel Carr. Florida’s Kieran Smith was 3rd in the heat with a 1:38.99.
Cal’s Bryce Mefford won heat four in 1:38.94, .01 ahead of Stanford’s Leon MacAlister. Virginia’s Jack Aikens was out quick in the heat but faded down the stretch.
