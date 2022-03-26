Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Destin Lasco 1:37.80 200 Back Prelim Swim

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Morning Heat Sheet

Reported by Michael Hamann.

200 back

  • NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
  • NCAA Meet Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
  • American Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
  • US Open Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
  • Pool Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Destin Lasco (CAL- Sophomore): 1:37.80
  2. Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 1:38.00
  3. Daniel Carr (CAL- 5Y): 1:38.28
  4. Jack Dahlgren (Missouri- Senior): 1:38.85
  5. Bryce Mefford (CAL- 5Y): 1:38.94
  6. Leon MacAlister (STAN- Junior): 1:38.95
  7. Kieran Smith (FLOR- Senior): 1:38.99
  8. Justin Grender (UVA- Senior): 1:39.49

Cal’s Destin Lasco defender his top seed, winning the final heat in 1:37.80. Texas sophomore Carson Foster qualified second in 1:38.00 and will be the lone Longhorn with a second swim tonight. Cal gains a huge advantage here, with three swimmers in the A final and a fourth swimmer in the B final

Texas’ Carson Foster won heat five in 1:38.00, touching just ahead of Cal’s Daniel Carr. Florida’s Kieran Smith was 3rd in the heat with a 1:38.99.

Cal’s Bryce Mefford won heat four in 1:38.94, .01 ahead of Stanford’s Leon MacAlister. Virginia’s Jack Aikens was out quick in the heat but faded down the stretch.

