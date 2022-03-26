Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks Improves Best-Ever Freshman 100 Free: 41.16

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

100 free

Top 8 finishers:

During this morning’s prelim session, Tennessee freshman Jordan Crooks blasted another new lifetime best in the 100 free, touching in 41.16 to qualified second for tonight’s final. That lowers his all-time freshman record from 41.44, which he set leading off Tennessee’s 400 free relay at the SEC Championships. Crooks’ hinted at a massive individual swim after splitting a 40.52 anchoring Tennessee’s 13th place 400 medley relay.

Crooks has been a breakout star during his first season in Knoxville, becoming the fastest freshman 50 and 100 freestyler. Crooks joined the Volunteers from the Cayman Islands and has exploded during his freshman year, his first ever-season swimming short course yards.

At Tennessee’s midseason meet in November, Crooks swam a 19.39 in the 50 free and 42.33 in the 100 free to put himself in NCAA qualifying position, but his breakout meet came at the SEC Championships, where we won gold in the 50 free, silver in the 100 free and bronze in the 100 fly. He followed up those performances with a 3rd place finish in the 50 free at these NCAA Championships, while also carrying the Tennessee 200 free and 400 medley relays to scoring position.

His swim this morning also breaks his own University of Tennessee record in the event.

Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw also impressed this morning, tying the fourth fastest-ever freshman time in 41.63. Miroslaw qualified 10th in 41.63.

ALL-TIME FASTEST NCAA FRESHMAN IN THE MEN’S 100 YARD FREE:

Crooks will swim in lane 5 this evening, beside Cal’s Bjoern Seeliger, who qualified first in 40.75. Finals begin this evening at 6 PM EST.