Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks Improves Best-Ever Freshman 100 Free: 41.16

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Official Psych Sheets
- Virtual Championship Program
- SwimSwam Pick Em’s Contest
- Qualified relay teams
- Live stream link
100 free
Top 8 finishers:
- Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 40.75
- Jordan Crooks (TENN- Freshman): 41.16
- Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 41.19
- Andrei Minakov (STAN- Sophomore): 41.29
- Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 41.45
- Danny Krueger (TEX- Senior): 41.46
- Matt King (UVA- Sophomore): 41.48
- Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 41.52
During this morning’s prelim session, Tennessee freshman Jordan Crooks blasted another new lifetime best in the 100 free, touching in 41.16 to qualified second for tonight’s final. That lowers his all-time freshman record from 41.44, which he set leading off Tennessee’s 400 free relay at the SEC Championships. Crooks’ hinted at a massive individual swim after splitting a 40.52 anchoring Tennessee’s 13th place 400 medley relay.
Crooks has been a breakout star during his first season in Knoxville, becoming the fastest freshman 50 and 100 freestyler. Crooks joined the Volunteers from the Cayman Islands and has exploded during his freshman year, his first ever-season swimming short course yards.
At Tennessee’s midseason meet in November, Crooks swam a 19.39 in the 50 free and 42.33 in the 100 free to put himself in NCAA qualifying position, but his breakout meet came at the SEC Championships, where we won gold in the 50 free, silver in the 100 free and bronze in the 100 fly. He followed up those performances with a 3rd place finish in the 50 free at these NCAA Championships, while also carrying the Tennessee 200 free and 400 medley relays to scoring position.
His swim this morning also breaks his own University of Tennessee record in the event.
Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw also impressed this morning, tying the fourth fastest-ever freshman time in 41.63. Miroslaw qualified 10th in 41.63.
ALL-TIME FASTEST NCAA FRESHMAN IN THE MEN’S 100 YARD FREE:
- Jordan Crooks, Tennessee- 41.16 (2022)
- Jimmy Feigen (2009)/Danny Krueger (2019), Texas- 41.49
- —-
- Matt King, Alabama (2021)/Rafael Miroslaw, Indiana (2022)– 41.63
- —-
- Bjoern Seeliger, Cal- 41.65 (2021)
- Adam Chaney, Florida- 41.74 (2021)
- Brooks Curry, LSU- 41.81 (2020)
- Matt Brownstead, UVA- 41.87(2021)
- Vlad Morozov, USC- 41.88 (2011)
Crooks will swim in lane 5 this evening, beside Cal’s Bjoern Seeliger, who qualified first in 40.75. Finals begin this evening at 6 PM EST.
Jack Alexy of Cal was 41.77 at Pac-12s which should put him 8th all time as a freshman
he could become the fastest teen ever tonight if he breaks Dressel’s pool record would be a sight to see that happen
A lot of people were doubting this guy heading into the meet, expecting the inexperience as a freshman to pull him down. Dude is killin this meet so far though!
I don’t think too many people were saying that about Crooks, more so for Curtiss. He definitely didn’t perform as expected. I’d say Crooks is on par with what most believed he could do.
Can’t speak for others, but seems like it was more doubting Tennessee coaching staff getting the double taper right. They may value the SEC bragging rights more than NCAA placing 1 or 2 spots +\~ in how they are evaluated by the AD. Crooks himself is clearly a rising star. He may be going to Paris!
It is interesting to see. Coach Kredich seems to get it right at the Olympics and World Champ level. They clearly have talented teams as well that had great conference meets